Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Beautifully dressed women filled the Main Clubhouse veranda and ballroom for the Charity Week Grecian Goddesses of Glamour luncheon and fashion show last weekend. Before the ballroom opened, guests enjoyed free champagne and boutiques on the veranda selling jewelry, wigs, hats, makeup and gorgeous clothing. Major sponsors of the event were realtor Cathy Leogrande and Sun Lakes’ own Young at Heart.
The ballroom was set in white and gold elegance, great gift baskets were raffled away, a silent auction was held, and a fabulous Grecian lunch was presented.
Two sets of outfits from Angelique’s Italian Fashions of Palm Desert were shown by models Monica Weyant, Bonnie Aulwes, Sandi Richman, Linda Hanley, Shannon McKinney, Irene Eichel, Theresa Van Haren, Kim Jensen, Scipia Curtis and Kathy Weeks.
The Fashion Show committee was chaired by Michele Walter, co-chaired by Sally Joe Schwartz, and included Cathy Leogrande, Debbie Pritchett, Raynell English, Suzi Robitzer, Betty Jo Ford and Sandy Richman. Ushers we're Bob Walter, Mike Weeks, Dennis McKinney, Steve Schwartz, Kelly Curtis and Jeff Van Haren.
Ending the event was a live auction for a special dinner for eight prepared and served by firefighters at a local fire station. Karen Clavelot won the auction with a bid of $1,500 for charity.
