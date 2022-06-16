Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Beautifully dressed women filled the Main Clubhouse veranda and ballroom for the Charity Week Grecian Goddesses of Glamour luncheon and fashion show last weekend. Before the ballroom opened, guests enjoyed free champagne and boutiques on the veranda selling jewelry, wigs, hats, makeup and gorgeous clothing. Major sponsors of the event were realtor Cathy Leogrande and Sun Lakes’ own Young at Heart.

The ballroom was set in white and gold elegance, great gift baskets were raffled away, a silent auction was held, and a fabulous Grecian lunch was presented.

Fashion show

Sun lakes residents attend the fashion show dressed as Grecian goddesses.

Two sets of outfits from Angelique’s Italian Fashions of Palm Desert were shown by models Monica Weyant, Bonnie Aulwes, Sandi Richman, Linda Hanley, Shannon McKinney, Irene Eichel, Theresa Van Haren, Kim Jensen, Scipia Curtis and Kathy Weeks.

The Fashion Show committee was chaired by Michele Walter, co-chaired by Sally Joe Schwartz, and included Cathy Leogrande, Debbie Pritchett, Raynell English, Suzi Robitzer, Betty Jo Ford and Sandy Richman. Ushers we're Bob Walter, Mike Weeks, Dennis McKinney, Steve Schwartz, Kelly Curtis and Jeff Van Haren.

Ending the event was a live auction for a special dinner for eight prepared and served by firefighters at a local fire station. Karen Clavelot won the auction with a bid of $1,500 for charity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

A lonely road

A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River int…

Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament

Sunday on the Green Golf Tournament

Sun Lakes “An International Affair” Charity Week was capped off by the “Sunday on the Green” five-person scramble golf tournament. The format was a step-aside; meaning that if a players shot was chosen anywhere from tee to green, that player could not hit the next shot. Once at the green, al…

Charity putting contest had a Scottish twist

Charity putting contest had a Scottish twist

Charity Week’s “An International Affair” celebration featured the St. Andrews Putting Greens competition in front of the pro shop on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Participants were in the spirit of the game, sporting the blue and white colors of the Scottish flag, traditional golf caps and one…

Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Charity week fashion show delivers on Grecian styles

Beautifully dressed women filled the Main Clubhouse veranda and ballroom for the Charity Week Grecian Goddesses of Glamour luncheon and fashion show last weekend. Before the ballroom opened, guests enjoyed free champagne and boutiques on the veranda selling jewelry, wigs, hats, makeup and go…

Charity Wednesday features pancakes and a chopper

Charity Wednesday features pancakes and a chopper

The Polka and Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, June 8, sent tantalizing aromas over the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse. Just outside the ballroom, volunteers from H.E.L.P. fired up the grills and served pancakes, eggs and sausages to hundreds of hungry Sun Lakers.

A lifetime of January firsts

A lifetime of January firsts

January first is always the start of a new year. Sometimes, it is the start of a new decade or even a new century. It is also my birthday. I turned 84 on the last January first. When I was a child, I didn’t like my birthday very much as my parents, grandparents and other close relatives had …