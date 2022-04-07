Charity Week “An International Affair” is June 6 - 12. Each event will have a unique theme from a different country. This enjoyable week benefits local non-profit organizations throughout the entire Pass Area. Veterans, seniors, homeless, animals, children and others all benefit from the proceeds of these activities. The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust publicly distributes funds to qualified 501c3 registered charities each year.
Flyers and entry forms will be available for all residents to download from the Sun Lakes website on Tuesday April 12 at 10 a.m. A limited number of flyers will be available in the MCH lobby as well. The Fashion Show tickets will be by lottery drawing; detailed information will be on the flyer and published shortly. The drop box will be in the MCH Lobby beginning Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
Ticket sales for the Pancake Breakfast, Friday Night Gala, and Monday Happy Hour, will run April 27 through May 28 in the MCH lobby. Sales take place Wednesday and Friday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every home will receive an envelope near the end of April which will contain information and schedules for Charity Week activities and ticket sales. In addition, there will be Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle tickets enclosed for purchase.
Six lucky winners of the Raffle will each win $500. Winning tickets will be picked after ball drop on June 8. Ball drop prizes are $200 and there will be eight winners at the event.
Here is the schedule of Charity Week events. Details will follow over the next several weeks on Good Day Sun Lakes, Channel 97, Facebook sites and of course, the Sun Lakes Life newspaper.
Monday June 6 from 3 – 7 p.m. Fiesta, Siesta, Repeat Happy Hour (Mexico)
Tuesday June 7 at 10 a.m. St. Andrews Putting Greens Tournament (Scotland)
Wednesday June 8 at 7:30 a.m. Pancakes and Polka Pancake Breakfast (Germany)
Wednesday June 8 at 11 a.m. Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop (Australia) followed by the Raffle Drawing
Thursday June 9 at 8 a.m. Mostro Scramble Golf Tournament and Lunch (Italy)
Friday June 10 at 5 p.m. An Evening at the Moulin Rouge Dinner/Dance (France)
Saturday June 11 at 10 a.m. Greek Goddesses of Glamour Fashion Show (Greece)
Sunday June 12 at 8 a.m. Sunday on the Green 5-person Golf Tournament (Ireland)
