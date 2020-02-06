The committees are hard at work planning for Charity Week which takes place June 1 through 7 all throughout Sun Lakes.
This year’s theme: “Island Dreams” lends itself to all kinds of interesting possibilities.
Here is the overall schedule of events. Details about each event including time, place and price will come out over the following weeks.
Flyers and sign-up sheets will be available online and in the lobby around the middle of April, so watch for information.
Most importantly, residents will receive an envelope containing the finalized Charity Week Schedule of Events, Raffle Tickets and Helicopter Ball Drop Ticket by early May.
This is one of the easiest ways you can help support our local non-profit organizations.
So don’t toss your tickets – you could be the lucky one.
There are still opportunities to volunteer for one of the events, so if you are interested call Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
Charity Week Schedule:
Monday, June 1
Putting Contest
Happy Hour Mixer
Silent Auction
Tuesday, June 2
Pancake Breakfast
Entertainment on the Veranda
Helicopter Ball Drop
Wednesday, June 3
Monster Scramble
Thursday, June 4
Fashion Show
Friday, June 5
Pickle Ball Tournament
Friday Night Gala
Fireworks
Saturday, June 6
Pro-Am Shoot-Out
Lunch on the Veranda
Steel Drums on the Veranda
Sunday, June 7
Pro-Am Tournament
Live Auction
Awards/Raffle
