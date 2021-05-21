Island Dreams 2021 is now in the home stretch, and it is looking good for some very successful turnout.
June 7 to 13 will jumpstart a return to almost normal for social events at Sun Lakes and your support is critical now more than ever.
Our local businesses are feeling the pinch after 2020, and for this reason, Charity Week events did not receive a lot of food and beverage donations this year. Almost all of it had to be purchased which cuts into the amount going to charities.
There will be donation containers at each of the events to help defray those costs, so if you have a few extra bucks, please consider tossing them in the bucket.
If you are feeling even more generous and would like to make a tax deductible contribution, you can write a check to Sun Lakes Charities and contact Beverly Simmons at (909) 996-8569.
If you still haven’t signed up or bought a ticket for anything Charity Week, here is where you stand:
June 7, Happy Hour is completely sold out; June 8 Putting Contest has openings for just a few more teams; June 9 Pancake Breakfast has a lot of tickets left, but you must buy in advance; the Helicopter Ball Drop takes place on the Driving Range after the Pancake Breakfast; June 10 Monster Scramble is sold out; June 11 Friday Night Gala has just a few tickets remaining; June 12 Shootout Tournament has openings for several more teams in Men’s and Women’s Divisions; June 13 Sunday Scramble has several openings for teams in the Women’s Division and just a few in the Men’s/Mixed Division.
Outside guests are allowed at all events as long as accompanied by a resident, so bring friends and family.
Pancake Breakfast tickets, Raffle tickets, Ball Drop tickets, Charity Bar tickets and Ride Along in the Helicopter raffle tickets are also on sale at any of the last three ticket sale events; Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Wednesday and Friday, May 26 and 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Main Clubhouse.
In addition, everyone will soon be receiving a “Passport” for Island Dreams with coupons and instructions on how you can win some free prizes, so watch for that and get involved.
Our local charities depend on contributions and your generosity is greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.