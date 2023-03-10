Charity Week 2023 planning is underway

Sun Lakes Charitable Trust will celebrate its $2 million-year June 5 - 11 during Sun Lakes Charity Week. The committees are forming and events are now in the planning stages.
Charity Week started in 1991 as a two-day celebrity golf event, but has evolved over the last 35 years into a weeklong happening, with something for everyone. Money raised by these events is distributed throughout the year to help non-profit organizations that improve our community at large. Residents along with their friends and family can have fun and contribute to worthy causes in the Pass Area.
Each Charity Week event will have its own theme this year and in the lineup so far are: Monday Night Happy Hour at the Hop; Tuesday OK Corral Putting Competition; Wednesday Pancake Breakfast at the Rise and Shine Diner, followed by the Helicopter Ball Drop; Thursday Back to the Sixties Monster Scramble Golf Tournament; Saturday Pro-Am Shootout followed by the Whiskey Barrel Bash – lunch and music on the Veranda; and the Sunday Pro-Am Golf Tournament.
Detailed flyers and entry forms will be available online April 10 and in the Main Clubhouse lobby on April 24. Ticket sales for these and all events will be every Wednesday and Friday in May at the Main Clubhouse entry from 3 to 6 p.m. Cash, check and credit cards accepted. Drink tickets may also be purchased at that time for use at the Charity Bar during all events. They will be $5 each or 11 for $50.
All Sun Lakers will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets ($10 each or three for $25) and helicopter ball drop tickets ($10 each). There will be five winners of $300 each in both the raffle and ball drop events.
There will also be a chance to ride along in the helicopter during the ball drop. Tickets for that drawing are $25 each or three for $60. These tickets will be dropped off at each home in Sun Lakes in late April, however, residents may buy extra tickets for friends and family outside of Sun Lakes.
