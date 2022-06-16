Charity Wednesday features pancakes and a chopper

The Polka and Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, June 8, sent tantalizing aromas over the parking lot at the Main Clubhouse. Just outside the ballroom, volunteers from H.E.L.P. fired up the grills and served pancakes, eggs and sausages to hundreds of hungry Sun Lakers.
There was plenty of seating inside the ballroom, and overflow on the veranda. In addition to a delicious breakfast, diners were treated to raffle drawings throughout the morning.
Event chair Glenn Richards did a fantastic job of pulling it all together as a first time volunteer for this position. Many thanks go out to Cabazon Outlets for sponsoring, and to everyone who donated items for the raffles.
Diners then headed out to the driving range to watch the Aussie Helicopter Ball Drop, and perhaps grab a bloody Mary at the Charity Bar on their way.
Right on cue, the chopper from ARIS Helicopters South made a couple of practice loops over the crowd and prepared to drop more than 1,000 numbered golf balls on their target. Inside the helicopter, the winner of the Ride Along Raffle, Terry Bebus snapped pictures and enjoyed the ride.
When it was time for the drop, the pilot hovered continuously lower to ensure a more accurate shot at the flag. The crowd got a little nervous as the bombardier climbed out onto the skid and released three large sacks of golf balls, but he was sure and steady.
None of the balls found the bottom of the cup, but there were several inside the circle. The eight closest to the pin won $200 each. Congratulations to the winners: Sylvia Vega, John Chambers, Dennis Field, Larry Westerphal, Barbara Mooney, Jim and Lyn Ball, Anita Taylor and Rosa Macon.
Thank you to Pam Drummond and her committee for the logistics and hard work in putting together the Ball Drop and Raffle event. A huge shout out to Toyota of Redlands for sponsoring.
