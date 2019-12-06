On Tuesday, Feb. 4 the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust will offer their second traditional English Tea.
Last year’s fundraiser, a Victorian afternoon tea,was such a success that it is back – bigger and better than ever.
The theme this year is a Royal Garden Party Tea.
Set in the beautiful Royal Garden Room at the South Clubhouse, you will enjoy soft Celtic music and play a few royal trivia games while tea is being served.
Indulge in authentic English recipes of savory delicacies and sweet treats, English scones and jam and distinctive English black tea.
Or enjoy a treat from our Champagne bar featuring mimosas, lemonosas, and poinsettia champagne drinks.
Garden Party attire and hats are highly encouraged.
Prizes will be given for a variety of categories, so be creative and come ready to have fun.
This much anticipated social gala will take place from noon to 2 p.m. for a cost of just $32 which includes a champagne cocktail.
Donations will be accepted for additional cocktails or a bottle of champagne.
Please remember: Absolutely no outside alcohol will be allowed at this event.
There is not a lottery this year.
Tickets go on sale on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Main Clubhouse Lobby.
The seating is for tables of eight and you may buy a whole table or part of a table.
All checks must be together with the purchase form; along with the name and phone number of all the people purchasing tickets together.
Table assignments will be posted after all of the tickets have been sold.
We have 104 tickets available.
Last year the event sold out rather quickly, so don’t wait too long.
For questions for further information, call Beverly Simmons at 909-996-8569.
Ticket sales are as follows in the MCH lobby:
• Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 18, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10, 3-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, Jan. 15, 3-5 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 17, 3-5 p.m.
