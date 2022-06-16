Charity putting contest had a Scottish twist

Charity Week’s “An International Affair” celebration featured the St. Andrews Putting Greens competition in front of the pro shop on Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. Participants were in the spirit of the game, sporting the blue and white colors of the Scottish flag, traditional golf caps and one brave soul, Bill McDade, even wore a kilt.

Teams of four each had to start their putt from behind the designated markers at every hole. Once everyone putted, they would proceed to the balls and continue putting until they holed out. The four scores were used to comprise a “team score” for that hole and all were tallied for a grand total at the end of 18 holes. There were some obstacles on the putting course, which only added to the fun.

The committee did a fantastic job of organizing and had a mini bar available to the players under the starting tent. Thank you to Marilyn Knowles for creating such a fun event. The turnout was great and the players’ feedback was positive.

A total of seven winning teams were announced and prizes awarded at the lunch, which followed. A full list of winners is available on the Sun Lakes website under Recreation/Events.

Thank you to Valerie Menifee and State Farm Insurance for sponsoring such a great event.

