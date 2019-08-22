On Tuesday, Oct. 1 an assortment of local nonprofit community organizations have been invited to receive a share of funds raised during the 2019 Charity Week activities. Funds will be distributed by the Sun Lakes Charities Board of Directors.
Residents can visit the ballroom starting at 6 p.m., where they can pick up information or ask questions about the non-profits at their booths.
A representative from each organization will also speak to the community about their mission and how donations will be utilized.
Residents are encouraged to reprise the fun of this year’s theme and wear their Fab 60’s attire to the event.
Everyone is welcome to attend the presentation, especially if you’re interested in seeing where all of the money goes within the Pass area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.