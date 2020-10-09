“A Day of Fun and Fundraising” will take place Saturday, Oct. 10.
Proceeds will benefit local non-profit organizations that missed out on The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust’s annual contribution grants due to the cancellation of 2020 Charity Week.
The weather should be beautiful; all events are outside and set up for social distancing.
It will be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to get out and see their friends and neighbors.
Here is a lineup of events:
Putting Contest at 9 a.m.
This event will take place outside the main Pro Shop on two separate nine- hole mini courses.
Donations are $10 per scorecard for this solo event, but buy as many as you like and play both courses.
Sign up is at the time of the event and of course wear a mask and bring your own putter.
Prizes will be awarded to several of the top scores.
Lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30 a.m.
Food trucks from Roadside Shed BBQ and Miguel’s will be on site and of course the Charity Bar will be open as well.
The helicopter will fly over, and drop all of the purchased golf balls to determine eight lucky winners.
“Music on the Driving Range”
Park your cart, or set up your chairs in one of the marked spaces on the driving range.
Be sure to observe social distancing and enjoy live music by Sun Lakes own talented groups.
Elixr at 1 p.m.
Bad Influence at 2 p.m.
Tin Man’s Heart at 3 p.m.
No outside alcohol will be allowed at any of the events, but bring lots of cash for the Charity Bar which will be open all day.
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the event — as well as the regular charity raffle with cash prizes and this year a grand prize!
Prizes to be given away include:
- One of 8 Ball Drop prizes at $200 each.
- One of 3 Charity Raffle prizes at $300 each.
- One Charity Raffle Grand Prize this year of $1,200.
All cash prizes will be awarded even if the event is cancelled for any reason.
You don't need to be present to win.
Buy your tickets, enter the putting contest, enjoy some food and drink, have a good time and maybe take home a prize.
It’s all for charity!
