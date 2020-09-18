The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust invites everyone to “A Day of Fun and Fundraising” on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Proceeds will benefit several of our local non-profit organizations who missed out on our annual contribution grants due to the cancellation of Charity Week this year.
The day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m. outside the main Pro Shop. Test your skills on one of two separate nine- hole mini courses.
Donations are $10 per scorecard for this solo event, but buy as many as you like and play both courses.
Sign up is at the time of the event and of course wear a mask and bring your own putter.
Prizes will be awarded to several of the top scores.
Even non-golfers have a chance at this one!
Lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop will take place at 11:30 a.m.
Food trucks from Roadside Shed BBQ and Miguel’s will be on site and of course the Charity Bar will be open as well.
Finally, relax and enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by our very own talented groups; Elixr at 1 p.m., Bad Influence at 2 p.m. and Tin Man’s Heart at 3 p.m.
Lee and Michael Stone conveyed excitement about the event, saying “After months of playing to a ‘virtual’ audience, Tin Man’s Heart looks forward to getting real time feedback from friends and neighbors while helping give back to our Banning community.
We plan to keep it fun and upbeat!”
Elixir, comprised of Ellen and Dix Henneke, will perform an eclectic set with a mix of songs ranging from pop, country and blues.
This will be the duo’s first “public” performance at Sun Lakes after what they describe as three brief appearances at events last winter.
The concert will be held on the driving range where individual spaces will be marked off – again to promote the safety and health of our residents. Bring your golf cart, chairs and pop-ups!
No outside alcohol will be allowed, but bring lots of cash for the Charity Bar which will be open all day.
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the event — as well as the regular Charity Raffle with cash prizes and this year a Grand Prize!
Hopefully by now you have purchased your Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle tickets.
You can still buy more, or get some for friends and family for a chance to win:
- One of 8 Ball Drop prizes at $200 each.
- One of 3 Charity Raffle prizes at $300 each.
- One Charity Raffle Grand Prize this year of $1,200.
All cash prizes will be awarded even if the event is cancelled for any reason.
You don't need to be present to win.
To purchase additional tickets, call Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388.
It’s all for Charity!
