Charitable Trust to distribute Charity Week proceeds

Congratulations and thank you to the Sun Lakes Country Club Charitable Trust and to all of the volunteers who worked so hard on all of the fabulous events that supported another successful Charity Week this past June.
The same again to every one of the residents who showed up, had fun, bought tickets or supported the efforts in any way.
You are all invited to come and witness the fruits of your labor.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Main ClubHouse ballroom will be filled with an assortment of local nonprofit community organizations.
Each been invited to receive a share of funds raised during the 2019 Charity Week activities.
Money raised from the various events will be distributed by the Sun Lakes Charities Board of Directors.
For the past few years, it has been given publicly, allowing everyone in our community to see where their dollars are going and to learn a bit about the wonderful volunteers and charities within the Pass.
A representative from each nonprofit will be allowed a few minutes to speak to the audience about what they do and how their donation will be used.
Many of the programs focus on the underprivileged, the youth, or the elderly in our area.
All of them are given a table where residents can visit, pick up information or ask questions about the non-profit.
In addition to donating financially, many of Sun Lakers are volunteers at some of these organizations.
You may find something that will interest you.
Residents are encouraged to reprise the fun of this year’s theme and wear their Fab 60s attire.
Everyone is welcome to attend the presentation which will begin at 6 p.m.
Watch this space to learn which organizations will be recipients and to learn a bit about them.
