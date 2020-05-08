Channel 97 team updates community

Several members of Channel 97 have been working hard to bring updated information from the state of California, the county of Riverside, the Master Board and Sun Lakes Administration to the residents of Sun Lakes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Master Board and Administration work in concert to provide critical updated information to the community. Updates are posted on Channel 97 as well as the Good Day Sun Lakes and Sun Lakers Facebook pages as quickly as new information is made available to them.
In addition, they have been creating new and uplifting programs for the enjoyment and entertainment of the community.
The team of volunteers spearheading this effort include Robert “Bob” Murri, Lee Stone, Dix Henneke and Anita Lawrence.
When new information regarding the pandemic is received, Tami Morgan the executive assistant to the Sun Lakes General Manager or Jason Ewals, the assistant general manager send all notices to Bob Murri.
Bob forwards the information to Lee Stone who posts it on the Sun Lakers and Good Day Sun Lakes Facebook pages.
When a voiceover is needed Bob makes a request to Stone, Dix Henneke or myself to voice it and return the file via email to Murri.
Bob creates the video for Channel 97 and uploads it to the system to air.
In most instances he can create the video and have it uploaded on Channel 97 in an hour or less.
Occasionally, if a correction to a notice is received from Administration, the team goes through the same process to modify the information to ensure it is correct and current.
Larry James, the Communications Advisory Committee Chair, reviews non-news content to ensure it meets the standards established by the Master Board.
If something is heard on the street, Murri contacts the Administration Office to get verification on the street talk and upon receiving either a “yes” or “no” that information will be posted as well.
It is much like an old fashioned newsroom, but done by non-professional volunteers learning as they go utilizing emails, text messaging and phone calls.
Bob Murri
Bob and his wife, Judy, moved to Sun Lakes from South Jordan, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City in April 2018.
Bob is the owner of Expression Media Group located in Salt Lake City founded in 2003 for the post Winter Olympics media needs of local businesses.
The company grew into a full production company for T.V. commercials, corporate communications, electronic news gathering, industry-specific T.V. shows for healthcare providers, waiting rooms, car dealerships and retail stores.
In addition, they produced digital signage content, high tech motion reactive media for large conventions and wayfinding systems.
They also created internet media and most anything related to video and multimedia needs and were one of the first to stream video over the internet working with a digital video compression research company in Salt Lake City.
Today, Bob has retired from the day-to-day operations.
Upon his arrival in Sun Lakes and viewing what was on Channel 97, Bob knew he could improve the content to provide better information to the residents.
He approached the Master Board about doing a single video show on Channel 97 to provide that information.
They were somewhat skeptical about his capabilities and how it would work, but allowed him to create Sun Lakes’ Club and Group voiceover clips to air.
Later he added tours and travel informational clips.
Now, he has expanded to giving near real-time news and information to the community. While there are still many technical and process issues to work out, Channel 97 has come a long way in a very short period of time.
Bob is a member of the International Culture Club (ICC), Yiddish Culture Club (YCC) and the Young at Heart Club.
Lee Stone
Lee, along with her husband, Michael and brother-in-law, Danny, have been full-time Sun Lakes’ residents for almost five years.
Before finding their forever home, the family lived in San Diego where Lee had extensive experience doing voiceovers, commercial and hosting experience.
During her career in Information Technology (IT) she was on-call 24/7 for many years and was accustomed to continuously monitoring email so that she was able to react quickly to get things done.
Lee has been singing most of her life and is one-half of the popular duo Tin Man’s Heart along with her husband, Michael.
Since we have been under a Stay at Home order, The Strolling Stones, which includes Danny, have been creating and performing amusing musical parodies that have been seen on Good Day Sun Lakes as well as shows specifically created for the community, such as Quarantine’s Got Talent, on Channel 97.
Lee is a member of the Sun Lakes Playhouse, the Friendship and Young at Heart Clubs, Tennis and Paddle Tennis Clubs and the Communications Advisory Committee.
Dix Henneke
Dix and his wife Ellen became Sun Lakes’ residents in July 2018.
With a big smile and an outgoing personality, Dix jumped right in with both feet and quickly became involved in his new community.
During his working life, Dix worked in numerous occupations and avocations that included Marketing, Communications, Education and Entertainment.
He began playing in a band at age 13 and since then has accrued approximately 25 years as a member of various bands. He, along with Ellen, has provided entertainment for numerous Sun Lakes events and have also contributed their musical talents to Quarantine’s Got Talent for Channel 97.
Dix is a Board Member for the Young at Heart Club, and is also a member of the Sun Lakes Playhouse, Friends of Bocce and a volunteer for Charity Week.
Anita Lawrence
My husband, Bill, and I have lived in Sun Lakes for almost 22 years.
As a retired first-grade teacher, I have written for Sun Lakes Life since 2013.
Many of the articles I’ve written are about our travels around the world as well as community events.
I also enjoy photography and use it as an enhancement to my writing.
I have been doing voiceovers for Channel 97 since last year and thoroughly enjoy the experience and the opportunity to contribute to our community.
I have also contributed to Quarantine’s Got Talent as well as for several other segments for Channel 97.
I am a member of the Sun Lakes Playhouse, the Young at Heart and International Culture Clubs, the Art League and a member of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes where I served as the Show Director for their 2017 and 2019 shows.
It is the team’s hope that we are serving the needs of residents by providing vital information as well as uplifting entertainment during this difficult time.
If you would like to be considered for Channel 97’s next entertaining hour-long show, submit a video, an audio recording, or photos to gooddaysunlakes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.