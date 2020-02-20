Love is in the air
Skip Uhlir surprised Mary Hamlin when he proposed to her on Feb. 13 and she said “Yes!” Congratulations to the happy couple.
A Golden Anniversary
Bill and Sherry Hendra celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at the South Clubhouse Multipurpose Room on Feb. 14. The couple were married on Valentine’s Day in1970 in Garden City, Michigan and have been Sun Lakes residents since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.