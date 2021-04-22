Mark your calendars for our Sun Lakes Country Club Memorial Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 2 at 4 p.m. on the driving range behind the Main Clubhouse.
For over a year, we haven't been able to come together for community-wide memorial gatherings or Celebrations of Life to offer final goodbyes to friends and relatives we have lost. That is what this event is all about.
We want to provide an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those Sun Lakers whom we lost during this pandemic year. Please submit names/relationships of your lost friends and loved ones by April 28 to Sandy Swenson at (951)845-4663 or email swens1@aol.com, or Charlene Fink at (714) 745-1179 or email charfink@dc.rr.com.
Our program will include an introduction by George Moyer, a recitation of the names of those lost, songs by Sheila James and the Notables, a roving mic for public comments, remarks from Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish clergy, a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace, and Taps played by Rich Morales.
Bring your golf carts, wear your masks, and join us on the driving range.
If you wish, bring a photo with the name of your loved one, as photo mounts will be at hand.
Social distanced seating will be available for anyone without a cart.
