Celebration of Life for Ellen Jane Mikkelsen

The family of Ellen Jane Mikkelsen, including cousin Bob Henderson, seated at left, who is also a Mayflower descendant.

 Linda Vieira

A celebration of life was held this month for Ellen Mikkelsen, who passed away at the age of 97.

Family and friends gathered in the MCH ballroom for a lovely Hawaiian buffet, and enjoyed a slide show of Ellen’s life, put together by her daughter Pam and son-in-law Chuck Rasmussen.

Ellen moved to Sun Lakes in 1989, and was active for many years.

She belonged to many clubs and groups, including Garden Club, Lady Niners, Friends of Bocce, Genealogical Society, and Friendship Club.

She was a member of the “Society of Mayflower Descendants.”

Her ancestry could be traced back to William Bradford, who came to the New World from England on the Mayflower in 1620, and became the first Colonial Governor of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

Art league news

Art league news

The March art classes will be taught by the popular local artist, Suni Godbold.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.