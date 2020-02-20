A celebration of life was held this month for Ellen Mikkelsen, who passed away at the age of 97.
Family and friends gathered in the MCH ballroom for a lovely Hawaiian buffet, and enjoyed a slide show of Ellen’s life, put together by her daughter Pam and son-in-law Chuck Rasmussen.
Ellen moved to Sun Lakes in 1989, and was active for many years.
She belonged to many clubs and groups, including Garden Club, Lady Niners, Friends of Bocce, Genealogical Society, and Friendship Club.
She was a member of the “Society of Mayflower Descendants.”
Her ancestry could be traced back to William Bradford, who came to the New World from England on the Mayflower in 1620, and became the first Colonial Governor of Plymouth Colony in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.