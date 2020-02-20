The celebration of life for Barbara Finelly was held at the South Club House on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Barbara passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 at 78 years of age.
It was a beautiful gathering of Sun Lakes friends and family members.
Barbara would have enjoyed to have seen them all.
The South Club house was decorated with a Hawaiian Theme and invitees wore Hawaiian attire, as requested by her two sons Greg (Danielle) and Douglas (Summer) Finelly.
Other members of Barbara's family present were her grandchildren Noa and Uriah; sister Jacklyn from Nevada along with nieces, nephews and other friends of the family who adored her.
The occasion was hosted by Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and the 80s Club.
Penny Skog, from Makua Hula, narrated the event that was catered by Thomas's Catering (Barb's favorite).
What a wonderful selection of foods.
Makua Hula and the 80s Club members also contributed other selection of appetizers, other "goodies" and a fabulous cake with Barbara's photo on it!
There were so many long-time-Sun-Lakes friends and neighbors of Barbara's who knew her more than 20 years, as she was such a contributing member of our community and belonged to so many groups.
She either "founded" or co-founded such groups as Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers, she was president of the 80s Club, Weight Watchers and the Sun Lakes Follies.
Members of Jean Svarvar's Tappers, chorale, Notables, Evelyn Hawkin’s Stardust Dancers and the playhouse "That's Entertainment" groups were also present.
She was a life-time member of the Sun Lakes Follies.
She danced and appeared in as many different characters through those years.
Jeann Svarvar compiled a beautiful video-slide-show of Barbara's life.
And, after the luncheon, long-time friends, Sheila and Larry Davis, sang two beautiful renditions of "Over The Rainbow" and "White Sandy Beach". Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers dedicated two dances in Barbara's memory.
She loved "Haunama" and of course, their signature dance..."The Prayer." Many people wept at this point.
God bless our "Hula Mama." Rest in peace Barbara Finelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.