Celebrating the Life of Judy Treichler

Family and friends gathered at the South Clubhouse on August 6 to honor and celebrate the life of Judy Treichler. The room was packed with those who loved and knew Judy throughout her 80 years. August 6 was the date selected to remember Judy’s life because that date had originally been selected to celebrate the fourth anniversary of Judy’s liver transplant. Judy knew of the upcoming celebration and was looking forward to celebrating the anniversary with her many Sun Lakes friends before succumbing to an acute organ rejection episode on July 14.
A table holding a picture history of Judy’s life, along with her many accomplishments and degrees were displayed for the attendees to view before the 11 am Celebration of Life began.
Joan Lau coordinated the Celebration and thanked everyone for coming to honor Judy. During the course of the Celebration there was laughter and there were tears as the assembled family and friends remembered this remarkable woman.
Good friend and neighbor Sam Lungu gave the eulogy. Judy was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
She was born in Los Angeles on August 15, 1938 and grew up in Southern California. Judy and her first husband, Raymond McDonough were married in 1957 and had three children, Joyce, Steve and Jill.
She completed the RN Nursing Program with an Associate of Arts Degree from Cerritos College in 1971 and began working at Doctor’s Hospital in Lakewood after receiving her Associates degree.
After a mutual agreement, Judy and Ray later divorced. Judy continued working as an RN as she raised her three children and attended college classes in the evening. She received her Bachelor of Science in Health Science from California State University, Long Beach in 1978. Along with this degree she was granted a Junior College Teaching Credential. With her RN experience and her teaching credential, Judy was selected to train nurses at Al Hadi Hospital in Saudia Arabia and also at Doctor’s Hospital in Manila, Philippines.
After returning from the Philippines, Judy met John Treichler and they were married in June of 1985.
Judy continued her university studies and was awarded her Doctorate of Public Health from Loma Linda School of Medicine in December 1991. She taught extension courses in Preventative Health at Kaiser and was an Adjunct Professor at Loma Linda’s School of Medicine while also teaching related courses at the University of LaVerne and Crafton College.
Judy’s three children, Joyce Churchill, Steve McDonough and Jill Cannon all came to the lectern to speak lovingly of their mother and remembered her as determined, loving and fun.
John Treichler also spoke of the wonderful thirty-four years he had shared with Judy. Others who gave remembrances of Judy included her brother-in-law, Wayne DeMoray, niece, Chante Jimenez and friends, Pauletta Smith, Lynne Lungu and Joan Lau.
Many of the attendees also spoke about the fun times they had shared with Judy.
John and Judy moved to Sun Lakes in 2002 where they enjoyed their retirement and made many new friends. Judy was a member of the TAP Dance Group, the International Dancers of Sun Lakes and Makua Hula.
A luncheon, followed by a video of Judy’s very active and accomplished life, concluded the Celebration of Life for Doctor Judith Diane McDonough Treichler. This bright light, along with her zest for life will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.