Celebrating Passover

Passover is one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays.
Jews all over the world celebrate it this year from April 8-16.
In ancient times, Passover was a spring festival that was connected to the offering of the "first-fruits of the barley," as barley was the first grain to ripen and to be harvested in the Israel.
Like other holidays, it began as an agricultural and seasonal feast, but believers view it as one of the central narratives of Israel's deliverance from oppression at the hands of God.
In the biblical book of Exodus, God helped the Israelites escape from slavery in ancient Egypt.
He inflicted ten plagues upon the Egyptians before the Pharaoh would release the Israelite slaves.
The last of the plagues was the death of the Egyptian first-born.
The Israelites were instructed to mark the doorposts of their homes with the blood of a slaughtered spring lamb and, upon seeing this, the spirit of the Lord knew to “pass over” the first-born in these homes, hence the English name of the holiday.
The story of Passover is well known.
It has been told and re-told worldwide through many venues, especially movies.
It is celebrated on the first and/or second night with a special dinner called a Seder.
The dinner uses special foods to tell the story, and other religions mark the event as well.
Indeed, The Last Supper itself was a Seder dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.