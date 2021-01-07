Sun Lakes’ resident, Carol Kreckow, turned 80 years young on Christmas Day 2020.
Members of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes, TOPS, and the Pink Ukuladies & Gents surprised Carol on Dec. 26 when they gathered in front of her home on Indian Canyon to wish her a happy birthday with balloons, gifts and cards.
Judging from Carol’s reaction, she was truly surprised and happy to see so many of her friends who remembered her special day.
