Sun Lakes’ resident, Carol Kreckow, turned 80 years young on Christmas Day 2020.

Members of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes, TOPS, and the Pink Ukuladies & Gents surprised Carol on Dec. 26 when they gathered in front of her home on Indian Canyon to wish her a happy birthday with balloons, gifts and cards.

Judging from Carol’s reaction, she was truly surprised and happy to see so many of her friends who remembered her special day.

