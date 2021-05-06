This is a continuation of articles spotlighting Sun Lakes employees with ten years or more of service.
Carlos Peraza has been working in the food and beverage department at Sun Lakes for 24 years.
He began as a line cook and currently holds the title of sous-chef.
A sous-chef is the second in command in a restaurant’s kitchen and the person ranking immediately after the executive chef.
At present, Carlos is also the acting executive chef as well as performing his duties as sous-chef.
As the restaurant’s sous-chef he is in charge of the kitchen staff, maintaining inventory, ordering food supplies and food preparation for banquets.
He also selects the recipes and prepares the specials that are featured daily.
Carlos stated that the favorite parts of his job are being a team leader, creating new recipes and serving the Sun Lakes’ customers.
Carlos was born in San Salvador, the capital city of El Salvador and moved to the United States with his parents in 1991 and raised in Hemet.
When he’s not working in the Sun Lakes kitchen, Carlos is a busy single father of six children — three boys and three girls ranging in age from 4 to 22.
Time away from Sun Lakes is spent with his children, going to the gym, and taking his youngest son to soccer games, fishing and camping.
In addition, Carlos is an ardent soccer player who played in high school and still plays today. His favorite soccer team is FC Barcelona and he hopes to take his sons to a game at the world famous stadium, Camp Nou, in Barcelona, Spain sometime in the future.While Carlos, may not be a face many of us are familiar with because he works in the Sun Lakes kitchen, his 24 years of service proves that he is a dedicated employee with a passion for cooking.
