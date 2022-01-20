The overwhelming emotions of many caregivers are isolation and loneliness.

Being able to talk about the challenges of caregiving with others who are “in the same boat” is comforting, educational, and healthy for the caregiver.

Any Sun Laker who is caring for anyone is welcome to attend the Caregivers Support Group, led by trained leaders Diane Stone and Doug Deans. While caregivers themselves share their experiences on every third Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon in the Multi-purpose Room, they can bring their loved ones to be entertained in the Arts and Crafts room.

Musical entertainment, puzzles, coloring, bingo, and other activities are provided for them under the compassionate leadership and supervision of Anne Magnolia and volunteers Sandy Richman, Shelly Braatz, and Susan Brown.

The support group is officially affiliated with the Alzheimer's Association but the group is not limited to memory care cases. It focuses on the survival and education of the caregivers themselves.

Some of the guest speakers deal with such topics as attorneys, Medicare, home care, residential placement, protected assets, and sound financial planning.

If you’ve hesitated leaving your loved one alone at home to attend a meeting, you can feel confident that he (she) is safe and happy right next door.

“Statistics show that up to 60% of caregivers may die first,” said Stone, “because of the terrible toll that dealing with feelings of isolation and stigma can take and the fact that caregivers often neglect themselves.”

Even after the death of the cared-for loved one, former caregivers often come to the meetings to show that life goes on.

If you are a caregiver, you are most welcome at the meetings.

For questions feel free to call Diane at (951)769-0130 or Doug at (360)840-5559, or Anne at (951)854-8700.

