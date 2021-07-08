The Chorale of Sun Lakes is having a reorganizing meeting on Tuesday, July 13 at in the MCH Ball Room. The Chorale will follow the current CDC guidelines for such gatherings. If a person is fully vaccinated, he/she will not be required to wear a mask.
We will select from a list of our personal favorites to be used for our Holiday Concert in December.
Rehearsals for he concert will begin
• We will do some fun warm-ups and sing some simple rounds
• We want to catch up on how we are with the move towards normalcy
• I’ve asked some of our comedic friends to tell a few jokes to put a smile on our faces
• I know how much food is important to such gatherings. But not at this time.
