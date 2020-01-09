Part I: The New Calendar
In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII commissioned a study to discover why the date for Easter did not line up with the arrival of spring, as it should have.
Also, the computations of the date for the Holy Day seemed to be out of sync with the lunar cycle.
What could be the problem?
Christianity had been using the Julian calendar, developed under the Roman emperor in 46 B.C., since the time of Christ after a change making the Year One correspond to His birth.
(Of course, these early investigators were off by some three to eight years in their determination of the birth year). Caesar’s experts on such matters had added a leap day every four years to accommodate the fact that the earth’s year was not exactly 365 days, but was in fact, about 365.25 days. And so it went on without change for about 1600 years.
The pope’s advisors found the problem—quite a scientific achievement in the 16th century, particularly within the Catholic Church where science was not always respected.
Caesar’s experts had been very slightly off in their calculations.
The earth’s year was not exactly 365.25 days, but was 365.2425 days long.
So the pope, to correct this minor error, decreed that the revised calendar would delete the leap day on the last year of a century not divisible by 400.
Hence, 1600 was a leap year and so was 2000.
However, 1700, 1800 and 1900 were not. Neither will 2100 be a leap year.
In most countries with a Catholic on the throne, this new Gregorian calendar was quickly adopted. Ten days were dropped in October 1582 to implement this new version of the calendar.
Non-Catholic countries held out, some for centuries. The British Empire adopted the revision in the fall of 1752 while Russia did not adopt it until after the October Revolution of 1917.
This revolution actually took place in November, 1917 per the revised calendar.
Greece finally adopted the revision in 1923, the last European country to do so.
In what would become the U.S. and Canada, along with Britain and Ireland, people born before the change in date often would celebrate their birthday in the old system rather than the New.
Most of the founders of the U.S. did likewise.
For example, Washington always stated that his birth occurred on Feb. 11, 1732, not what became February 22 after the eleven days were effectively added when he was twenty.
Thomas Jefferson’s tomb lists his birth date as April 2, 1743 per the original system, rather than April 13, 1743 per the revised calendar.
This Gregorian calendar is what the world uses today with one slight change that occurred in the last century. Some time around 1950 as new non-Christian countries came into existence, their leaders no longer wanted the year to be followed by A.D. for “in the year of our Lord” in Latin.
So the designation “A.D.” was replaced by “C.E.” for “Christian Era” which later became the current “common era.”
Of course, there still remain other special religious accountings such as the Hebrew calendar that predates Caesar.
Jewish holidays are still driven by it.
Likewise, the Islamic calendar, that dates to the seventh century c.e. is still in use. The Chinese have their ancient calendar as well as the Greek Orthodox Church still sticks with the Julian version, even here in 2020. One final comment re our current calendar can be made. Despite all the hoopla surrounding the Year 2000, it was not the start of the 21st Century, but was the last year of the 20th. This had never been a misconception in the past as people celebrated the start of new centuries in the year one of that period. Check out the New York Times of January 1, 1901. The headline reads, “Hello 20th Century.”
Part II: The Twenty-eight Year Cycle
As a young reader, poring over my Book of Knowledge, I was amazed that such a thing as a “perpetual calendar’ could be designed. It showed that for any year between 1901 and 2099 (thus avoiding the problems of 1900 and 2100 discussed previously), one could arrive at the proper calendar for any particular year.
Actually, it is fairly easy. For any leap year, there are only seven days — Sunday through Saturday — for the year to start.
Each leap year will repeat after seven four-year periods have elapsed, for a total of twenty-eight years.
Thus, this year 2020 will repeat in 2048.
Of course, 1992, twenty-eight years earlier had the very same calendar.
Non-leap years can also only start on one of the seven days of the week.
But they will repeat on a different schedule__ one that can be described as “six, eleven, eleven” for a total of twenty-eight.”
Let’s take an example of the year just passed, 2019.
When will it reappear in the future?
Adding six years gives us 2025, but then adding eleven yields 2036, a leap year. Try again by first adding eleven to arrive at 2030. Adding another eleven gets 2041 and finally adding six finds 2047.
Therefore, as no leap years are encountered, 2019 will repeat in 2030, 2041 and 2047 and so forth.
Any non-leap year can be treated in a similar manner.
How about determining the day of the week for a particular date in the past?
First, we need to find the calendar for the given year by using the one for 2019. Suppose the date of interest is November 21, 1939. When will 1939 repeat in a year close to 2019? We don’t have to find every year but we can get close.
Let’s try adding three 28-year cycles for a total of 84. That quick computation yields 2023, three years in the future. In this year, 2020, November starts on a Sunday.
That means that November ’21 will start on Monday, and November ’22 will start on a Tuesday and 2023 on Wednesday—the same as November 1939.
Hence, November 21, 1939 was a Tuesday.
Any date in the period 1901 to 2099 can be found using the same technique.
Calendars are curious inventions, aren’t they?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.