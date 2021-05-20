I think most of us were happy to have the garage sales back. Along with finding some surprise jewels along the way, we could once again socialize with friends and neighbors we have missed these past many months of seclusion. Such fun to run into our former friends we were used to seeing on a weekly, if not daily basis. I know I personally met up with several former pals and it was so uplifting. A tiny bit of normalcy seems to be returning.
One man’s trash becomes another man’s trash. Well, we don’t think of newfound items as trash right away, but I suspect eventually many purchased gems will again find their way into a future garage sale. But the hunt is fun, and sometimes we are able to repurpose pieces to suit our personal needs. I found a couple artifacts that I had to have. Such bargains were they! Who knew I needed these things?
Sometimes, we actually set out on our treasure hunt, looking for specific things we really do need. The joy in finding them is gratifying and thus makes our effort worthwhile.
On the opposite side of the fence, being the seller rather than the buyer is not quite as much fun, as it requires a lot of work. However, it can be vastly productive in many ways. A cleaned-out garage, closet, or cabinet is of great value, mentally as well as for practical reasons. I was able to eliminate items from my garage that had been stagnant for years. While I was able to sell a lot of these things, as soon as I closed up shop for the day, I boxed up all the leftovers and they will soon be on their way to a new home in a secondhand store.
It always amazes and surprises me the things that sell, compared to those that don’t. I had several quite nice items, many like new that remained untouched. Other things that were junk, in my opinion, flew off the table! I did learn the secret to garage sales. You must price things cheaply and be willing to accept most offers. This time, I never turned down an offer, as I really just wanted everything to be gone. I think that’s the common goal for all of us.
My garage, and especially the dreaded “Mystery” cabinet, formerly full of expired substances and superfluous items, are now spaces I can be proud of. A good cleanse of disorder and chaos can be so uplifting!
And while I’m on the subject of uplifting feelings, did I tell you about my latest golf cart re-do? I was in such a quandary about what to do regarding my golf cart. The batteries died and even when I tried an old trick to revive them as I was able to do once before, this time it didn’t work. The batteries were just too dead. As everyone who owns a golf cart knows, those batteries are pricey.
In addition, I have never had an enclosure on it, but have always wanted one because I found myself rarely driving it if it was the least bit cold, rainy, or windy. I’m just such a wimp. Consequently, it didn’t get driven all that much. That is not good for the batteries. The primary purpose of a golf cart is, of course, to use it while playing golf. Since my average rounds of golf per year is approximately one, two in a good year, my cart depends on me to use it for other purposes.
My dilemma: should I sell the golf cart and do without one? Who is going to buy a cart with dead batteries? And I like having a golf cart. Should I buy a different cart that already has the enclosure? That sounds like it might be a hefty expenditure. I decided to keep my cart, bite the bullet, and purchase new batteries and the new curtains for it. Still way less than I would have had to pay to get a different cart. Best decision I’ve made in a long while. I love it, as it feels like a whole new golf cart. It looks totally different with the fire engine red enclosure! Maybe I need a siren now.
Any time we have those moments in life that bring us such joy is heartening, no matter how small. I have come to realize this is what life is all about. Enjoying the little things and avoiding the negatives.
Having over a year to re-evaluate how I want to spend my time has caused me to make a few changes in my schedule.
I have chosen to eliminate some things that were just not bringing me a lot of joy and doing more of what I look forward to doing.
Having discussed this with others, this seems to be a common observation many of us have ascertained. It provided an opportunity to step back from life and view it from a more external point of view. You’ve heard the saying, “Stop the world, I want to get off.”
Well, that seems to have happened. We get so caught up in our busy schedules without even thinking about what we’re doing on a daily basis. It just becomes routine. The days, weeks, and then months fly by.
There are certainly those of us who love being busy all the time.
They thrive on activity and I say more power to them. I am not one of them. I spent my younger days being busy every day.
Now, it’s time for me to relax. I say, find your joy in life and go for it.
Whatever makes you happy is what is best for you.
