With the closure of our curbside service from the restaurant in July, the master board made the decision to seek a new approach in bridging the gap to bring food service to the residents of Sun Lakes.
Food trucks and the variety of different foods they offer have become very popular in the food service industry.
Beginning on Friday, Aug. 14, a variety of food trucks began providing service for lunch and dinner in the parking lot of the Main Clubhouse.
An area is roped off for the vendors to set up their services and pop-up tents for shade are also available for residents waiting in line to order food.
Seating is not available at the food trucks, but residents may enjoy their meals on the covered Veranda or in the pool area as space allows.
Please remember if you eat on the Veranda or at the pool, alcohol is not allowed.
When I arrived on Friday to take pictures there were a large number of people waiting to order lunch from Miguel’s Jr. and later, dinner from JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog.
Grandpa’s Ice Cream Shoppe arrived on Saturday, Aug. 15, just in time for the August heat wave, but unfortunately the food truck from the Roadside Shed BBQ had to cancel due to vehicle mechanical problems.
Recreation Director, Elise Campbell, planned and coordinated the food trucks that will be providing services to the community.
In a phone conversation with Campbell on Friday afternoon, Aug.14, the food truck from Miguel’s Jr. proved to be very successful.
In addition, Campbell stated that the vendors have graciously waived their required minimum sales to provide this service to Sun Lakes’ residents.
Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Below is a schedule of the Food Trucks that will be here for the remainder of August.
• Friday, Aug. 21 – The Big Easy Sandwich from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 22 – JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 27 – Roadside Shed BBQ from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 29 – Grandpa’s Ice Cream Shoppe from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 29 – Roadside Shed BBQ from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
If there is a lack of participation or consistently low orders, the Board will be forced to stop all future food truck events.
Please check for updates for additional food trucks that may be added to the current schedule or changes to the schedule on the Sun Lakes’ website (sunlakescc.com) and Facebook page, Good Day Sun Lakes on Facebook and Channel 97.
A schedule for September will be released once the vendors have been selected.
For further information or questions, contact the Recreation Department at 845-2191.
