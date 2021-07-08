The Bodacious Divas of Sun Lakes are a group of 10 widows who enjoy each other’s company and like to have fun with a capital F.
The group, which meets once a month for drinks, dinner, laughter and merriment, was started in 2019 by Head Diva, Jeannette Cadmus.
They met for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Thursday evening, June 17 to catch up on what had been going on in each other’s lives while having dinner in the Atrium of the Sun Lakes restaurant.
The group also celebrates birthdays and were celebrating Karen Clavelot’s birthday for the month of June.
In addition to their monthly get-togethers the group meets each December at Cadmus’ home, which is lavishly decked out for Christmas, for a planned potluck to celebrate the holiday.
Marilyn Knowles is a Sun Lakes Founder and has been a Sun Lakes resident since 1987.
Others in the group and the number of years they have called Sun Lakes’ home include:
Ramona Albertine, 33 years; Lori Lai, 33 years; Pat Pinz, 31 years; Marlene Moore, 30 years; Jeannette Cadmus, 23 years; Karen Clavelot , 22 years; Georgeanne Shuey, 22 years; Phyllis Wisz , 21 years; Sharon Weinmuth, 18 years.
