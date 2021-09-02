The “Friends of Bocce” Club announced the winners of the Summer 2021 season, which culminated in nine playoff games, held on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
At the end of the very competitive matches champions were crowned for the ‘AA’, ‘A’ and ‘B’ leagues.
AA league
The team of Tina and Chuck Creager and Gary and Suellen Jackson took the first place title for the ‘AA’ League while the team of Lloyd and Jeannie Dana and Jim and Dutch Curry took second place.
A league
Dix and Ellen Henneke and Larry and Linda Abeyta won the title of A League champions with second place going to the team of Nick Caputo, Pete Grinceri, Janell Karabotsos and Mike Reardon.
B league
Evelyn Hawkins, Vivian Myrdahl and Paul and Carlie Beakes won the bragging rights of winning the championship for B League while runners up included the team of Keith and Brandon Nemire, and Linda and Bill Fowles.
After a brief hiatus, league play will resume on Sept. 13.
The deadline to sign up for the fall season is Sept. 1.
Sign-up cards are available in the locker at the Bocce courts and must be deposited in the Bocce box located at 1288 Pleasant Valley Avenue by Sept. 1.
If you are new to bocce or have any questions, please call Dutch Curry at 845-0392 for more information.
If you need to find a team to play on or are interested in being a substitute player, Dutch can also assist you with that.
The fall season will begin on Monday, Sept. 13 with playing times of 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, if needed. Playing times will move to 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. in October as the weather cools.
The club is looking forward to seeing many new and returning players when the fall season begins on Sept. 13.
