After eight years of volunteer service for the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Commission in Riverside County, Bob Walter received a Recognition Award for his valuable contribution to helping the youth in the Riverside County area.
The award was presented by Kelly Curtis, Rosa Y. Gascoigne and Michael Robitzer.
They are also volunteer commissioners for the JJDPC and residents of Sun Lakes.
Bob was born and raised in Pittsburgh.
Bob left school early and joined the military.
After two years of military service in the Army he moved to California. With the G.I. Bill he went to college and graduated with honors from University of California, Riverside.
He was a stockbroker with Merrill Lynch, a real estate broker and spent most of his career as a probation officer with Riverside Country.
While at the probation department, he implemented and participated in many innovative programs, including: Special Supervision, Project ADAPT, Re-entry, Youthful Offender Program, Youth Accountability Board; and was a grant writer andworked in both field services and institutions.
His career with the probation department was for 30 years and he retired in 2008.
Since retiring from probation, he volunteered for the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission.
He was chairperson for two years and just completed two four year terms.
Bob is also an active volunteer in his community at Sun Lakes Country Club.
He is currently president of the Tennis Club, president of the Men’s Executive Golf Club, president of the Young at Heart Club and captain of the men’s USTA Sun Lakes Tennis team.
Bob met his soul mate and wife Michele while working in the probation department and they have been married for over 45 years.
They have four children, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Bob for his service to the Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commission and our community.
