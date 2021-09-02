In recent years, the Master Board has made an effort to expand “transparency,” to make itself and its decisions more understandable to residents and they've done a good job of it — up to a point. They (along with the administration) record meetings to be broadcast on Channel 97, send out e-blasts, post notices on Facebook, have occasional town hall meetings, and require advisory committees to report to the community at open board meetings.
All these measures have certainly made the workings of our community more “transparent.”
While these offerings have improved residents’ knowledge of the inner workings of Sun Lakes to some extent, they have not improved communication between the Board, administration, and residents.
These measures are only one-way: the powers that be only tell us more of what is going on, and give reasons for their decisions. We as residents still cannot carry on a back-and-forth discussion with those who make those decisions on our behalf.
Here are several instances that illustrate that point: At the last open session of the Master Board, a resident was shut down for attempting to ask questions of an advisory committee. Indeed, where and when else can a resident do so? It wasn't too many years ago that residents weren't allowed to attend advisory committees (even just to listen), and “no report” was the standard response from said committees at MB meetings. Thank goodness both of those have changed.
“Coffee with the GM” used to have a give-and-take flavor when such meetings were held openly. Now, questions must be submitted in advance (and screened, no doubt), and the meeting is recorded and broadcast on Channel 97. Not much chance for “give-and-take,” is there? Why did that change?
A committee was formed by the Board to review and update the rules and regulations that we as residents are supposed to follow. Residents have asked for such a review for years, but there never was a town hall meeting, questionnaire, or specific opportunity for residents to provide input and suggestions for such changes.
It was announced at a delegate assembly that the results have been compiled, and suggested revisions will be presented to the MB at an upcoming open meeting.
Is that when the public will be able to see them, and comment on them? Will it even make a difference at that point?
Whenever there is an upcoming election, every candidate promises more transparency, to accept input, suggestions, and ideas from residents.
Why hasn’t that ever really happened?
There has been a positive and appreciated move to go into more detail concerning our financial situation, but that is almost too little, too late.
True communication is a two-way street, but the Master Board and the administration have only opened up their side of it, leaving residents to moan and complain to gatekeepers or themselves in negative forums on Facebook or by way of unsubstantiated rumors.
Please remedy this.
