Congratulations to our new Master Board members.
If they are able to do even some of the things they suggested in their campaigns, we will surely see positive changes in our community going forward.
During their campaigns, all five candidates said they would listen to residents, and provide transparency, so residents would have a better understanding of the Board’s actions.
Past candidates for the Master Board have been promising that for more than a decade, but they have often fallen short.
The infrastructure is already in place, but it has hardly been utilized to everyone’s advantage.
We have a Delegate Assembly, wherein Delegates report problems and concerns that have been brought to their attention by residents, and at that meeting the Board members pay attention to them. Some Delegates schedule open meetings with their residents to encourage their input, but most just wait for people to contact them with complaints.
Why don't Delegates have regular meetings once a quarter with their residents to solicit suggestions, hear points of view and complaints, and hear things residents are happy about?
We have Advisory Committees for all kinds of things. Why don't those groups conduct open meetings once a quarter, too, with all interested residents in order to solicit suggestions, hear points of view and complaints, and hear things residents are happy about?
Many Advisory Committees regularly announce “no report” at monthly open Master Board meetings, and that certainly doesn't foster a feeling of transparency or communication with residents.
If the Master Board really wants to be open with residents and communicate with them more efficiently, let them reinstate the Financial Advisory Committee, reinstate themselves or their representatives as liaisons to the Advisory Committees if its too time consuming for them to do it themselves, insist that Advisory Committees give their reports at Board meetings, and accept communication from residents using the infrastructure that we already have in place.
Hopefully, the new blood on the Master Board will include forward thinkers with ideas to reinvigorate the communication and transparency that residents have been clamoring for over the years.
