Blue Lagoon Gala hits all the right notes

The Blue Lagoon Gala on Friday evening was a superlative reminder of what Sun Lakes is; a community that enjoys spending time with their friends and neighbors and loves to have a good time while raising money for non-profit organizations in the Pass area.
Residents gathered for cocktails on the veranda before dinner, but the highlight of the evening was the fantastic music and musicians who so generously donated their time and talent for the charitable event.
Bad Influence (Ray and LaWanda Roberson, Sheila James) Tin Man’s Heart (Lee and Michael Stone), Jamestown (Sheila and Larry James) and Elixir (Dix and Ellen Henneke) played to an appreciative crowd who were grateful for the opportunity to hear live music again and to dance wherever there was an open space on the driving range.
An island vibe could be heard in many of the musical selections and a huge Conga line snaked through the festive crowd at one point.
So many people worked to make the evening a success.
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District lent the Charity organizers their stage truck for the second year in a row for the Friday Night Gala entertainment.
Debbie Robbins skillfully chaired the event while husband, Randy Robbins, did an excellent job as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.
Volunteers who worked to prepare for and throughout the event included Karen Winder, Janie Haughn, Pat Puckett, MarySue Caron, Mical and Dennis Cisterna, Sandra Caton, Judy and John Jones, Beverly Simmons, Doreen Bryant, Karen Clavelot, Shirley Perry, Ronni James, Sharon Machado and Raynell English.
Sponsored by Beaver Medical Group, the Blue Lagoon Gala was a wonderful evening of live music spent with friends and neighbors while raising money for many worthwhile charities in the Pass.
