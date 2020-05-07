Birthday surprises
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
Sun Lakers are nothing if not imaginative these days, as they adhere to Safer-at-Home rules. Masks and social distancing win the day, but birthdays still happen, and friends want to do their best to make them as special as possible.
April brought surprises to at least two Sun Lakes residents who were thrilled at the sight of their friends and neighbors in golf carts singing “Happy Birthday.”
Barbara Smith celebrated her 90th birthday with a gala street gathering, including a solo bugle accompaniment to the song by Mary Traber.
Don Forhane’s birthday brought a celebratory parade up and down his street.
Both “parties” included masks, BYO drinks, balloons, and placards to mark the events, and a clown even showed up for Don’s. Hugs, of course, were virtual.
You just can't keep a Sun Laker down!
