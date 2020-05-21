Residents celebrate birthday with a golf cart parade
BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life
Peggy Rumph surprised her husband George with a golf cart parade for his 90th birthday last weekend. Almost 40 carts, complete with honking horns, signs, balloons, and music, stretched out along the street in his honor. Then they circled around and gave George cards and gifts as they grabbed a piece of cake on the fly. Most “guests” enjoyed eating their cake in their carts. The Rumphs moved to Sun Lakes 17 years ago from Placentia. They have five children between them, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Happy Birthday, George!
