Residents celebrate birthday with a golf cart parade

BY LINDA VIEIRA, Sun Lakes Life

Birthday celebration for George Rumph

Friends and neighbors celebrated George Rumph’s 90th birthday on May 16 with a drive by celebration at his home on Sandpiper. George’s birthday is not until May 26, but wife Peggy organized the event early, and more than 50 well wishers showed up in their golf carts.

Peggy Rumph surprised her husband George with a golf cart parade for his 90th birthday last weekend. Almost 40 carts, complete with honking horns, signs, balloons, and music, stretched out along the street in his honor. Then they circled around and gave George cards and gifts as they grabbed a piece of cake on the fly. Most “guests” enjoyed eating their cake in their carts. The Rumphs moved to Sun Lakes 17 years ago from Placentia. They have five children between them, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Happy Birthday, George!

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Art league news

Art league news

The annual Art League Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.

Makua Hula

Makua Hula

Summer is just around the corner, and as of May 20, we are still quarantined and sheltered in place. We do so miss getting together as a group, having fun, celebrating birthdays, etc. However, there is a little light at the end of the tunnel and things are beginning to open up. And, when the…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.