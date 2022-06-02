Bingo makes charitable donation

Bingo

Bingo Advisory Committee L to R: Gaylae Stanley, Eileen Swope, Laura Kosla, David Kealy of the Charitable Trust, Karen Royer, Toni Suydam, Deanna Hill

 Linda Vieira

The Bingo Advisory Committee handed a check for $2,000 to David Kealy, representing the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust. Since 2015, when the committee was established, it has donated a total of $36,000 in combination to Charity Week and the Trust.

Committee members include Deanna Hill, Laura Kosla, Karen Royer, Carol Spinden, Gaylae Stanley, Toni Suydam, and Eileen Swope.

Bingo games are played in the main clubhouse (MCH) ballroom every Tuesday at 6 p.m., excluding the first Tuesday of the month. The group averages more than 200 participants each session. A light dinner including a soft drink is offered to players for $10, plus tax and tip, and the bar is open for service, too.

“It’s been a financial boon to the restaurant and lounge,” said Toni Suydam, “since food and drink service have been added.”

Residents, however, can order drinks and food at regular prices from the lounge menu if they desire. The vast majority of players are Sun Lakes residents, although—by law—outsiders are admitted to play bingo, too.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

A lifetime of January firsts

A lifetime of January firsts

January first is always the start of a new year. Sometimes, it is the start of a new decade or even a new century. It is also my birthday. I turned 84 on the last January first. When I was a child, I didn’t like my birthday very much as my parents, grandparents and other close relatives had …

Garden Club partners with local charities

Garden Club partners with local charities

The Garden Club recently donated a sizable check to Set Free Evangelical Church, which supports rehabilitation efforts throughout the Banning area. The donation represented profits from the recent Garden Club Luncheon and Fashion Show.

Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Welcome to the Sun Lakes life

Sun Lakes Realty welcomes several new residents, Dan and Larkin Sumrall, Gail Ferranti and Jeannie Lyn and Robert Schive to Sun Lakes.

Caregivers Support Group to talk estate planning

Caregivers Support Group to talk estate planning

The Caregivers Support Group will feature guest speaker Kathleen Alberktson at its June 16 meeting at 10 a.m. in the multi-purpose room of the main clubhouse (MCH). Her topic will be "Solutions for the legal challenges of dementia patients, spouses and caregivers.”

Bingo makes charitable donation

Bingo makes charitable donation

The Bingo Advisory Committee handed a check for $2,000 to David Kealy, representing the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust. Since 2015, when the committee was established, it has donated a total of $36,000 in combination to Charity Week and the Trust.