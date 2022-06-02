Bingo makes charitable donation

The Bingo Advisory Committee handed a check for $2,000 to David Kealy, representing the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust. Since 2015, when the committee was established, it has donated a total of $36,000 in combination to Charity Week and the Trust.
Committee members include Deanna Hill, Laura Kosla, Karen Royer, Carol Spinden, Gaylae Stanley, Toni Suydam, and Eileen Swope.
Bingo games are played in the main clubhouse (MCH) ballroom every Tuesday at 6 p.m., excluding the first Tuesday of the month. The group averages more than 200 participants each session. A light dinner including a soft drink is offered to players for $10, plus tax and tip, and the bar is open for service, too.
“It’s been a financial boon to the restaurant and lounge,” said Toni Suydam, “since food and drink service have been added.”
Residents, however, can order drinks and food at regular prices from the lounge menu if they desire. The vast majority of players are Sun Lakes residents, although—by law—outsiders are admitted to play bingo, too.
