After a two-year absence Bill Mock made a return to the Sun Lakes 4th of July Parade this year and won the Director’s Award for his entry “The Starship Enterprise.”
I recently had the opportunity to talk with Bill about his life as a World War II vet and his participation in community activities.
Bill moved to our community with his late wife Betty in 2002.
He served in World War II and at age 99 is looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday on March 5, 2021.
As he approaches his 100th birthday Bill continues to have a zest for life and is one of the most active, spry and sharp-minded people you will ever meet.
Over the years Bill has built numerous floats for the Sun Lakes 4th of July parade which have included a military tank, a riverboat named the Sun Lakes Queen and a replica of Lewis and Clark’s keelboat.
Following Betty’s death in 2018, Bill did not build a float for the celebrations in 2018 or 2019.
For this year’s parade, Bill built the Starship Enterprise, the name of the fictional spacecraft from the Star Trek television series.
The float was built to scale and the saucer-shaped primary hull of the spacecraft measures 7 feet across.
Friends, Dick Caron and Judy Dexter, helped Bill with the construction of the spacecraft while Mary Goode and Kitty Martinez assisted him with the decorating.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 21 and served his country from 1942 until he was discharged at the conclusion of the war in 1945.
He spent most of his enlistment stateside and was immediately sent to a school in Cleveland, Ohio where he was trained for electrical mine sweeping.
Later he was assigned to a new Naval Station in Orange, Texas where 12 destroyers were built and commissioned during the war.
Bill also spent time on Landing Ship, Tank-1105 carrying ammunition to ships in the Pacific Theater and was stationed in the Philippines ready to invade Japan when President Harry Truman issued the order to drop the atomic bombs on Japan that ended the war.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only about 300,000 members of the Greatest Generation are still alive in 2020. That statistic alone, makes Bill a special individual, but at 99 he is defying and breaking the norms of aging when he built a float for the Sun Lakes 4th of July celebration.
Before we ended our interview, Bill told me that he had to take a driver’s license test to renew his license at age 97.
He passed the test and the State of California issued a new license for five years, which will make him 102 when it expires.
I asked Bill what his secret to living to 99 is and he told me that “you have to keep moving!”
He said, “As we age, we just can’t sit and do nothing — you have to keep moving, keep going and keep doing.”
Bill also believes in the power of positive thinking.
We also talked about what he does to stay active. He said that while he’s not much of a dancer, he enjoyed going to the clubhouse before the pandemic to dance and listen to the music.
He once again reiterated, you don’t have to be Fred Astaire, just get up, move and have fun!
I have no doubt that this amazing World War II veteran will continue to defy and break the norms of aging as he continues to enjoy living and actively participating in community activities and events in Sun Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.