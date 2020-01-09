Also referred to as Oriental Dance, Belly Dance originated from the middle east and southern Europe.
It is a dance that emphasizes complex movements of the torso; and was popularized in the West during the Romantic movement of the 18th and 19th centuries with artists known as "Orientalists."
They depicted romantic images of harem life during the Ottoman Empire.
The 1893 Chicago World's Fair gave our country the first glimpse of Oriental Dance by featuring an artist known as "Little Egypt," the star of the exhibit.
Today Belly Dance is popularized all over the world and has expanded into many different styles.
In our class we teach belly dancing as a low-impact, weight-bearing exercise; thus, it is suitable for all ages.
Many of the moves involve isolation of muscles, improving flexibility of the torso.
The movements are beneficial to the spinal column: undulating movements lengthen (decompress) and strengthen the entire spine and abdominal muscles in a gentle way.
Dancing with a veil helps to build strength in the upper body, especially arms and shoulders.
Hip movements strengthen legs and long muscles of the back.
Concentrating on gentle movement of the knees, we maintain a relaxed relationship with our bodies.
Donna Kissling and Victoria Simanton have been dancing and teaching Belly Dance for over 45 years.
Victoria began dancing at age nineteen on the advice of her doctor, who maintained that this dance would help stretch and strengthen stomach muscles; thereby helping support the weakness in her back.
It worked, and she has been dancing ever since.
Donna started dancing at age twenty-four after giving birth to her daughter.
She realized she had gained weight and needed toning.
She began teaching belly dance and lost weight, strengthened and toned her own body simultaneously.
Our classes are conducted on Thursday afternoons at 5 p.m., at the north clubhouse.
We are included in the International Dancers of Sun Lakes (IDS) and invite anyone who loves to dance to join us.
IDS membership is required, however classes are free of charge and application can be done in class.
Donna and Victoria have performed at many private functions in Sun Lakes and the surrounding area.
They are available for performance at parties and events such as birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.
For more information about classes on Belly Dance, call Donna Kissling at (951) 282-1087.
