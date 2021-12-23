Behind the curtain of the 2021 Sun Lakes Follies

I served behind the curtain at the Follies as a stagehand and general runner this year and observed the large amount of work required to put one of these things together. And, it was all accomplished on a shortened timeline due to the Covid-related lockdown at the Clubhouse.
I remember the first organizational meeting where I sat in back as an observer and undecided participant. Joanne Graham, President, opened the meeting with the phrase, as I remember it: “OK. We have a theme, Las Vegas, and not much time. We need Acts. Get Jeann Svarvar your music.”
Then it was August, and eight weeks of two rehearsals per week leading to the 1-3 October performances. Each rehearsal found Joanne and the co-Directors (Jeann Svarvar and Lloyd Friedman) with Bill Nelson on Sound and Dave Klaus on Lights plus the Stage Managers (Sandra Etz and Stephanie Franklin) sitting around a table planning the rehearsal for the day.
Sound was always a issue. It wasn’t that the Clubhouse equipment was faulty, just that the Clubhouse activities would use the channel settings and volume sliders and compromise individual saved-states. Joanne asked Lee Stone and Scott Cochran to provide Bill their lessons learned on the equipment together with the inter-dependencies of the advanced features. They finally got the sound board into a retrievable known-state for the last week of rehearsals prior to the Show. It was a near-run thing. And, the microphones continued to cut-out briefly in mid-sentence or gracelessly go dead with no warning.
Penny Skog, Olga Marquette and Kathy Reynolds made 32 center pieces for the tables. These elegant items were so “collectable” that before each Show they had to be placed on each table, then after the performance removed and stored for the next Show.
Jeann Svarvar and Bill Shova fabricated the Las Vegas sign that hung on the curtains at the back of the stage. That thing was a two-part piece of tongue-and-groove engineering art! When finally secured to the stage curtain with the black shimmers on either side, it was spectacular. Bill and Jeann disassembled the thing after the last performance and Jeann hauled it home in her pickup. It may reappear in the future.
And then, it was Showtime!
Friday night begin well with the Master of Ceremonies (Bill Shova) introducing the show, with Jim Fitzpatrick and I doing the curtain work. The first acts performed nominally – Sandra was happy. But Murphy was backstage with us and messing with the microphones. When Rick McHard went on stage with his guitar and harmonica “On the Road Again” singing act, loud howls and screeches echoed through the ballroom. After several attempts to fix the problem, with the audience watching, Richard recognized the futility and quickly exited the stage. Sandra muttered loudly into her headset.
The rest of the show went well until the Golden Phoenix “Grasslands” act when one of the dancers begin to get dizzy. She was assisted off the stage by two of the dancers, and dropped into a chair backstage. Someone brought her a glass of water and she recovered quickly.
My job behind the curtain evolved over the rehearsals to include using my flashlight to illuminate the floor of the darkened backstage for people entering and leaving, and also holding the curtain open for the Talent moving onstage. I assembled an answer-box of quick fixes that might be needed including night lights to illuminate the darkened backstage walkways, and some large safety pins. A popular item was my box of Kleenex. I never noticed who used them but after each rehearsal and Show there were a pile of used ones that I had to police-up and discard.
Saturday night late in the Second Half, we had a wardrobe malfunction with one of the “Putting on the Ritz:”/ Hot Chicks Act costumes. Arriving at the curtain with seconds to go, Susan Fitzpatrick desperately attempted to re-snap a non-cooperative shoulder strap of her partner. Susan grabbed one of the large safety pins from my answer-box and quickly secured the strap. Their Act music started and onto the stage they went. Another disaster averted, and nobody knew.
The Sunday matinee played to a sold-out house. With the experience of two shows, the Sunday show went beautifully. Any problems were quickly handled by Sandra and Stephanie with Bill on sound and Dave on lights. All the players knew where to go and when to be there. Even the microphones cooperated. Murphy had departed the building.
I had a few minutes to appreciate the costumes, dancing and singing. All the performers made their own costumes and wore them well. Evelyn Hawkins’ Stardust Dancers were a synchronized team. Jeann Svarvar and her tap dancers in “Candyman” were enthusiastic and skillful. Makua Hula was smooth and elegant, as always. The “Beautiful Grasslands” costumes and graceful dancing by Joan Lau’s Golden Phoenix Dancers group were spectacular. The choreography (Karen Parmer and Susan Fitzpatrick) and dance of the Hot Chicks group was downright pizzazy. The soprano voice of J. Rogers-Staple was beautiful to hear, and Lori Bell’s version of “Black Velvet” made me a convert to the “New Religion.”
Joanne Graham as Gracie Allen was a hoot. And Lloyd Friedman, as her partner was perfect.
Great talent, all.
A comment about Joanne Graham, this year’s President of the Follies organization.
She resolved a constant stream of Follies planning and rehearsal issues.
She participated in several acts including her stellar performance as Gracie Allen.
She was among the first to arrive and the last to leave. She led from in front.
