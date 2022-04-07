Be safe, not sorry

Community Awareness, a new group in Sun Lakes, presented its first program last week in the MCH ballroom.
“Our purpose is to keep you safe,” explained Chairperson Michelle Walter, “and to let residents know what’s happening in our area.”
Walter introduced Matthew Hamner, Banning’s Chief of Police, and Lt. Vincent Avila, who discussed crime prevention in Sun Lakes and the city as a whole. Walter also introduced Mike Romero, Director of Security for Securitas, who explained many ways residents can protect themselves and their own property.
Cynthia Mendez, Liz Martinez, and Supervisor Jamie Jones of the Riverside County Community CARE Program, “Curtailing Abuse Related to the Elderly,” presented a slide presentation of the many programs within the Adult Services Division of the County of Riverside Department of Public Social Services.
They discussed scams and other acts of financial exploitation of older adults. The CARE program provides advocacy to guard and regain assets, and offers support and assistance to prevent further abuse, all while preserving the client’s confidentiality and dignity.
The slide presentation described 25 specific financial, business, email, and online scams aimed at (and actively happening to) our own community, and listed the Adult Protective Services 24/7 hotline, 800-491-7123.
All presenters answered many questions from the large audience of interested residents.
The Community Awareness Committee has future programs planned to help educate Sun Lakes residents and keep them safe. Stay tuned.
