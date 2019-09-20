Barbershop concert sponsored by chorale

The Chorale invites you to an event that usually takes place during our summertime hiatus.
However, that isn’t the case this year: our plans were severely impacted by the renovation of the ballroom.
The Barbershop Concert has been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. – doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale in the Main Clubhouse Lobby starting Monday, Sept. 30.
The concert is organized and staged by the members of the Inland Empire Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, known as the Inland Sound Chorus.
They truly bring you a great cross-section of the music that represents this great American art form.
What makes this an especially memorable concert is that they have again brought back the lady Barbershoppers that were introduced to our community last summer, from the Inland Empire Chorus of Sweet Adelines.
Both choruses are great, and having them both together on our stage in one fast moving afternoon of music is something not to be missed!
Ticket sales are as follows: from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4, they will be sold only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, they will be sold only on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Oct. 14 through Oct. 21 they will be sold only on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and the following Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
From Oct. 28 through Nov. 1 they will be sold Monday through Friday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the show, starting at 2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $10 for adults, but because we encourage families to attend, we discount tickets for children 12 and under to $5.
Children under 5 are free admission.
