We traveled to Australia in September 2019 and our itinerary included a trip to Ayers Rock (the Aboriginal name is Uluru) located in the southern part of the Northern Territory of Central Australia. We arrived at the Melbourne Airport, checked our bags and proceeded to the gate only to learn that due to a massive sandstorm, we would be unable to fly to Ayers Rock that day. Our extremely adept Program Director quickly rebooked us on a flight to Sydney for later that afternoon. Being the seasoned travelers we are, we took it in stride and enjoyed our unexpected evening in Sydney.
Early the next morning we returned to the Sydney Airport to fly to Australia’s “Red Center.” After a 3 ½ hour flight we arrived in Ayers Rock and looked forward to the afternoon excursion to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Our first stop was at Kata Tjuta, a UNESCO World Heritage Area. Kata Tjuta is an Aboriginal word meaning “many heads” and is often referred to as ‘the Olgas.’ Mount Olga is the tallest dome at 1,790 feet. This ancient grouping of 36 large, red-domed rock formations are located approximately 30 miles from Uluru. The domes and gorges of Kata Tjuta are very sacred to the local peoples and only two areas are open to tourists. Armed with water, cameras, and fly nets we embarked on a walk/hike of the Olga Gorge. Walking through this amazingly stark, but stunning landscape was an inspiring and memorable experience. At the end of our walk, we drove to Uluru to await sunset and watch the changing colors of “The Rock.” Uluru is a massive sandstone monolith that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year from around the world. Uluru rises to 1,142 feet, is 6 miles in circumference, 2.25 miles long and 1.5 miles wide.
It is estimated that the rock continues for 3 miles under the surface. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Uluru is sacred to the Anangu (indigenous) people of the area. We found a spot to view the sun setting on this famous landmark and toasted with a glass of champagne as the colors changed from an intense red to a fiery, glowing orange marking the end of yet another day in the history Uluru. It was a celebration of nature and an experience that is hard to define or describe, but I feel so fortunate that we were able to experience this dazzling show.
After a restful night, we braved the cold, early morning spring temperatures and left our hotel before sun up to return to Uluru to watch in wonderment as the sun rose and painted an array of colors on the massive arkose monument.
After a quick breakfast and checking out of our hotel we returned to Uluru for a walk along the base of this behemoth.
An easy, paved walking path 6 ½ miles in length surrounds Uluru. Due to time limitations, our guide selected a couple of walks for us where we saw rock caves where the Aboriginal people had lived, waterholes, overhangs, and folds along with ancient rock paintings that tells the stories of the land and its people.
Desert oak trees, shrubs and native grasses also lined the base and added to the spectacular beauty of the area.
Uluru and Kata Tjuta National Park was one of the highlights of our time in Australia and the memory of this mystical and spiritual heart of the country will be with me forever.
