Australia and New Zealand

We landed in Cairns (pronounced Cans) in the heart of Queensland province located on the east coast of Australia’s Cape York Peninsula on a coastal strip between the Coral Sea and the Great Dividing Range.
The population of Cairns is just over 150,000 and is the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and wet tropic rainforests. There was much to see and experience in this tropical paradise and we took advantage of the time we had to see and do as much as possible. We traveled north from Cairns to Mossman Gorge and Daintree National Park, the oldest surviving lowland rainforest in the world with the greatest diversity of plants and animals in Australia. Following a traditional smoking ceremony to ward off bad spirits, we embarked on a 90-minute Dreamtime Gorge walk through the lush rainforest with our indigenous guide, Mooks.
He provided valuable insight into the Kuku Yalanji culture and traditions and told us about the different types of rainforest plants and how they are used for everyday life as well as in healing.
It was a very informative walk through an ancient landscape with a knowledgable guide who made the experience even more interesting.
On the drive back to Cairns we stopped in the small township of Mossman, the region’s sugar capital. We passed fields of sugar cane and a cane train on the narrow gauge railroad loaded with fresh sugarcane as it headed for the town’s sugar mill.
While we were in Mossman we had the opportunity to experience a very Australian activity, lawn bowling hosted by some of the locals at the Mossman Memorial Lawn Bowls Club. After giving us some direction and technique tips on the sport, they turned us loose for some competitive and fun bowling in this challenging and very addicting Aussie pastime. A trip to Australia wouldn’t be complete without experiencing the Great Barrier Reef. The Great Barrier Reef was declared a World Heritage Site in 1981 and is one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World. Stretching for over 1400 miles, it is the largest living organism on earth and is visible from outer space. Excited for our upcoming day on the reef, we walked the short distance from our hotel to the marina to board a high-speed catamaran for our trip to the Outer Reef. The Outer Reef is a network of reefs that are approximately 40 miles off the coast. After a 90-minute cruise, we arrived at Marine World and tied up to the huge permanent pontoon anchored to the ocean floor. Once on board the pontoon, there were numerous activities you could choose from to be able to experience the reef, the coral and the abundant sea life. Wet suits were provided for those who wanted to snorkel, scuba, or Snuba dive. For those wishing to stay dry there was a semi-submersible, a glass bottom boat, or an underwater viewing observatory.
A helicopter pad was also located just a short distance from the pontoon for anyone wishing to see the reef from above.
After a trip on the semi-submersible, it was time to snorkel the Great Barrier Reef. I saw brightly colored coral shimmering in the sunlight (pink and blue), brain coral, a reef shark, a sea turtle, and a dizzying array of small colorful fish who weren’t afraid to get up close and personal. What an incredible experience and one more item I can check off my bucket list. The opportunity to hold a koala was also high on my list of things to do while we were in Australia. Holding a koala is illegal in all states except Queensland and South Australia and since Cairns is in Queensland, our Program Director directed us to a location where we could cuddle a koala for a photo.
Holding a koala is a highly regulated activity as they are only permitted to “work” for a total of 30 minutes a day and are not to be used two days in a row. I met Nellie, a six-year old koala at the Cairns Wildlife Dome, where I was able to hold her for a photo. It was a brief encounter, but for me it was another memorable experience I will remember from my time down under. On our final day in Cairns we joined an optional tour to Kuranda which is a small mountainous rainforest village located north of Cairns. We traveled over the Great Dividing Range (a mountain range on the east coast of Australia that runs over 2,100 miles parallel to the coast) via the Kuranda Scenic Railway. The railway has been in operation since 1891 and the 2-hour trip through Barron Gorge National Park, located in the Wet Tropics of Queensland, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The railway which attracts thousands of tourists each year is a testament to the pioneers of North Queensland who worked to build the 15 hand-cut tunnels and 55 bridges on the rail line. As the train wended its way over the Great Dividing Range we discovered spectacular rainforest scenery, waterfalls, and views of the Cairns coastal area below. Upon arriving in Kuranda we were greeted by a young man playing a didgeridoo. After a visit to a Butterfly Sanctuary and lunch at a unique rainforest restaurant we had time to explore the eclectic village brimming with local artisans, craftsmen and merchants who cater to the tourists that visit the small village each day.
We made our return trip to Smithfield, a suburb of Cairns, on the 4.7 mile Skyrail Rainforest Cableway. The cable cars glided above the rainforest canopy of the Barron Gorge National Park giving us unsurpassed views of the ancient rainforest.
After four days in the sunny and tropical climes of Cairns, Queensland it was time to move on to the iconic and cosmopolitan city of Sydney. I have never been excited about visiting big cities, but Sydney has a special allure all its own that captivates travelers from around the world.
Located on Australia’s east coast, Sydney is the most populous city in the country with a population of over 5 million residents.
Our hotel was located just a short walk from Sydney Harbor and the stunning Sydney Opera House where we had a private guided tour of one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks. The Opera House designed by Danish architect, Jorn Utzon, opened in 1973 and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The building is a stunning example of Expressionist architecture and a masterpiece of modern engineering. We toured several of the performance venues and learned many interesting facts about the construction of the Opera House from our knowledgeable guide.
At the end of our tour we were thrilled to be able to purchase tickets for the musical “West Side Story” for that evening’s performance.
After departing the Opera House, we enjoyed a bus tour of some of Sydney’s most popular tourist attractions that included Mrs. Macquaries Point, The Royal Botanic Garden, The Rocks, Circular Quay, Chinatown and the world famous Bondi Beach.
Before our day ended we returned to the Opera House for dinner at one of the portside restaurants before taking our seats in the Joan Sutherland Theater to see “West Side Story.” I love musical theater and the opportunity to see a performance under the sails of the Sydney Opera House was an absolutely unforgettable experience!
The following morning we traveled 57 miles west of Sydney to the Blue Mountains National Park. From a distance the mountains appear to be blue. A blue haze is created when oil is released from the leaves of eucalyptus trees (called gum trees in Australia) which cover a vast segment of the park.
Our first stop was near the small town of Katoomba at the Echo Point Lookout to view The Three Sisters, an unusual rock formation that towers about the Jamison Valley. The sandstone rock formation was created by natural elements that are constantly sculpting the soft sandstone representing three sisters who were turned to stone according to Aboriginal legend. Scenic World was our next stop and offered numerous attractions to experience the spectacular scenery of the Blue Mountains and the Jamison Valley. We hopped aboard the Scenic Skyway, a large glass-floored cable car that traveled between two mountain cliffs above and across the Jamison Valley. During the crossing, we enjoyed panoramic views of Katoomba Falls, The Three Sisters, Orphan Rock and the rainforest canopy below us.
The Scenic Railway provided an exhilarating ride on the steepest passenger railway (a 52 degree incline) in the world through a cliff tunnel to the floor of the Jamison Valley where we enjoyed walking through the temperate rainforest before taking the Scenic Cableway back to the top. Sydney is a breathtakingly beautiful city and we began our last day with a relaxing and enjoyable 2-hour harbor cruise. Sailing past the Opera House with the glittering city skyline and the Sydney Harbor Bridge in the background is a photographer’s dream and I took full advantage of the opportunity. After our cruise, we made our way to one of Sydney’s most prominent landmarks, the Sydney Tower located in the heart of the city’s business district. The tower sits atop the Westfield Sydney Shopping Center and is the tallest structure in the city as well as the southern hemisphere.
A fast elevator delivered us to the revolving restaurant atop the tower where we enjoyed lunch while marveling at the magnificent 360 degree views of Sydney.
After four days exploring this beautiful city, we had one more adventure when we took the train from the city to Milson’s Point Station on the north side of the harbor and walked back to the city across the Sydney Harbor Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.