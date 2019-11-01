On our latest adventure we crossed the International Date Line and the Equator to visit the Commonwealth of Australia known as “the Land Down Under”, and New Zealand “Land of the Long White Cloud.”
We arrived in Melbourne (pronounced Mel-bin) early on the morning of Sept. 18 and was greeted with a cheery ‘G’Day’ by our 6’ 3 (easy to spot in a crowd) Aussie Program Director, Matt, who quickly dubbed us “The Mob.”
Throughout our three weeks together in Australia and New Zealand we were addressed, introduced and referred to as “The Mob” which means “a group of friends or my people.”
After checking into our hotel, we met up with Matt and the rest of “The Mob” for an afternoon walk through just a small section of Melbourne which served two purposes.
The first was to familiarize us with a small part of this cosmopolitan city and the second was to keep us awake so that we would sleep well and adjust more quickly to the 18-hour time difference.
Melbourne is the capital of Victoria, located on the coast in the southeastern state of Victoria.
After walking through the beautiful Fitzroy Gardens located adjacent to our hotel, we hopped on one of the free city trams to begin our exploration of marvelous Melbourne.
We walked through several of the city’s laneways which are pedestrian walkways lined with cafes, coffee shops, boutiques, and fabulous street art.
Afterwards, we made our way to Federation Square, a very modern public plaza, which is a gathering place for locals as well as tourists.
The buildings surrounding the square have very unique architecture and is a venue for the arts as well as cultural and public events.
Before returning to our hotel we walked along the banks of the Yarra River to enjoy the city’s skyline.
After a welcome dinner later in the evening where we learned more about our upcoming adventures and fellow travelers, a group of very tired Americans made their way to bed on a new continent.
Following a restful night, we embarked on a city tour of Melbourne.
The population of Australia is 25 million with 4.9 million residing in Melbourne, the second most populous city in the country, which has been described as one of the world’s most livable cities.
The architecture is a blend of both old and new which incorporates Victorian, Art-Deco, Neoclassical, Gothic, Contemporary and Modern architecture creating a cityscape of harmonious charm and beauty.
Private two-story homes with iron lace balconies is just one of the many things that adds to the unique architectural style and beauty of Melbourne.
During our morning tour we saw Melbourne University, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Queen Victoria Market, the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Grounds referred to as the G by the locals), Rod Laver Arena, and walked through the magnificent Royal Botanic Gardens. After lunch we had the rest of the day to explore this exciting city on our own.
After two days in Melbourne it was time to move on, so we departed for the airport early the next morning to fly to Ayers Rock (Uluru, the Aboriginal name) located in the southern part of the Northern Territory of Central Australia.
We arrived at the airport, checked our bags and proceeded to the gate only to learn that due to a massive sandstorm we would be unable to fly to Ayers Rock as per our itinerary.
Our program director was able to rebook us on a flight to Sydney for the night, so being the seasoned travelers we all are we took it in stride and enjoyed our unexpected evening in Sydney.
Early the next morning we returned to the Sydney Airport to fly to Australia’s “Red Center.” After a 3 ½ hour flight we arrived in Ayers Rock and looked forward to the afternoon excursion to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park. Our first stop was at Kata Tjuta, a UNESCO World Heritage Area. Kata Tjuta is an Aboriginal word meaning “many heads” and is often referred to as ‘the Olgas.’ Mount Olga is the highest peak with an elevation of 3,497 feet above sea level.
This ancient grouping of 36 large, red-domed rock formations are located approximately 30 miles from Uluru.
Armed with water, cameras, and fly nets we embarked on a walk/hike between two of the ancient domes.
Walking through this amazingly stark, but stunning landscape was an inspiring and memorable experience. At the end of our walk, we drove to Uluru to await sunset and watch the changing colors of “The Rock.” Uluru is a massive sandstone monolith that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year from around the world.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Uluru is sacred to the Anangu (indigenous) people of the area. We found a spot to view the sun setting on this famous landmark and toasted with a glass of champagne as the colors changed from an intense red to a fiery, glowing orange marking the end of yet another day in the history Uluru. It was a celebration of nature and an experience that is hard to define or describe, but I feel so fortunate that we were able to experience this dazzling show.
After a very full day we returned to our hotel for an excellent dinner buffet that included kangaroo on the menu.
Of course, being adventuresome in trying new and unusual foods, we had to try some and found that it was quite tasty.
Braving the cold, early morning spring temperatures we left our hotel before sun up to return to Uluru to watch in wonderment as the sun rose and painted an array of colors on the massive arkose monument.
After a quick breakfast and checking out of our hotel we returned to Uluru for a walk along the base of this behemoth.
An easy, paved walking path 6.5 miles in length surrounds Uluru.
Due to time limitations, our guide selected a couple of walks for us where we saw rock caves where the Aboriginal people lived, waterholes, overhangs, and folds along with ancient rock paintings that tells the stories of the land and its people. Desert oak trees, shrubs and native grasses also lined the base and added to the spectacular beauty of the area.
Uluru and Kata Tjuta National Park was one of the highlights of our time in Australia and the memory of this mystical and spiritual heart of the country will be with me forever.
All too soon it was time to leave and I caught one final glimpse of Uluru/Ayers Rock from the plane as we departed for Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef.
NEXT STOP – Cairns and the Great Barrier Reef
