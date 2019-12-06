Australia and New Zealand

Kia Ora (pronounced Key or-rah) New Zealand
As we flew in over the snow-capped Southern Alps into New Zealand I distinctly remember thinking that this was some of the most spectacularly, rugged and pristine scenery I had ever seen and that my Southern California clothing wasn’t going to be warm enough.
We landed in Queenstown, the “Adventure Capital of the World” located on the southern island of New Zealand on a cold and overcast afternoon.
Queenstown is located on picturesque Lake Wakatipu highlighted by the Remarkables Mountain Range.
A glacial lake, Lake Wakatipu is New Zealand’s longest lake (50 miles) with a maximum depth of 1,250 feet.
Snow showers overnight gave way to a brisk 37 degrees as we left our hotel the next morning for a tour of the “Aspen” of New Zealand and some of the surrounding area.
We motored through the Shotover Gorge to Arrowtown, a historic gold mining town, located on the banks of the Arrow River.
Thousands of miners flocked to the area in 1862 when gold was discovered there.
Today, thousands of tourists flock to Arrowtown to enjoy the spectacular scenery and activities along with the ambience of the historic downtown area.
We motored on to the world’s first and most famous bungee jumping site located at the Kawarau Bungee Center overlooking the Kawarau River and watched (key word being watched) as a young lady took the 141-foot plunge off the river bridge.
After the excitement of watching several take the head-long plunge into the ravine, it was time to enjoy a more relaxing activity with a stop at a New Zealand winery.
New Zealand produces many excellent wines and we stopped at the Gibbston Valley Winery before heading back to Queenstown.
While we enjoyed blue skies and sunshine, snow showers in the higher elevations of the valley could be seen as we toured the vineyard and learned that the winery’s first vines were planted in 1983.
Located 45 degrees below the equator, many thought that the climate was too cold to cultivate grapes, but the owner followed a hunch and made his dream of owning a New Zealand vineyard and producing award winning wine a reality.
The winery produces 22,000 cases of wine a year and supplies several Queenstown restaurants.
During the tour we visited the wine cave, the largest in New Zealand, where we sampled four of the wines produced there followed by lunch at the winery’s gourmet restaurant.
The grounds of this boutique winery are beautiful and shopping for unique items in the vineyard’s Cheesery and Gift Shop provides locals as well as tourists with a delightful and flavorful array of New Zealand products.
Upon arriving in Queenstown, we drove to the base of the Skyline Gondola for a ride on the steepest cable car lift in the Southern Hemisphere to the top of Bob’s Peak located 1,476 feet above Queenstown.
Once on top we were treated to spectacular views of Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu, Coronet Peak Ski Area, and the stunning Remarkables Mountain Range.
Upon returning to the base of the mountain, we meandered around the town before heading to the wharf to jump on the town’s water taxi back to our hotel.
We found the water taxi a very enjoyable and scenic way to get from one end of Queenstown to the other.
Queenstown is a mecca for sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies with activities including white water rafting, jet boating, bungee jumping, snow and water skiing, hiking, mountain biking, ice skating, indoor skydiving, golf, scenic helicopter and fixed-wing flights as well as hot air ballooning. Queenstown is truly an “Adventure Capital of the World” and the incredible scenery only enhances the allure of this small community to adventure seekers from around the world.
A trip to Milford Sound was the next adventure during our south island stay and we embarked on the 179-mile trip from Queenstown early the next morning.
It was raining when we left the hotel and our driver said we wouldn’t know until we got halfway to Milford Sound if the road was open or not.
The road can be closed due to ice or avalanche conditions.
We were fortunate that the road was open to make the drive into Fiordland National Park and Milford Sound.
The drive was quite impressive (4.5 to 5 hours one way) as we crossed the main divide of the Southern Alps, and passed through verdant valleys of rural farming communities, rivers and lakes. More sheep than I had ever seen were being raised on pristine, emerald green farmland.
Merino sheep are raised here for their excellent wool and are resilient creatures as the farmers do not provide any type of shelter against the elements.
Sheep numbers are declining in New Zealand because farmers are able to make more money from dairy farming since China has begun buying milk products from them.
New Zealand is also the number one source for farm-raised venison in the world and we observed numerous deer farms along the drive.
We made a number of stops along Milford Road with one stop being at Monkey Creek where we encountered the world’s only alpine parrot, the Kea.
Native to New Zealand, Kea’s are cheeky little characters who are very intelligent and notorious for attacking cars (the rubber around doors or metallic surfaces).
Olive green in color with bright orange under their wings these endangered and protected birds are very entertaining and we enjoyed their antics along with the spitting snow during our stop.
Before departing we filled our water bottles and enjoyed some of the glacier fed spring water from the creek.
We made one final stop at The Chasm (a walk through native forest, highlighted by powerful waterfalls) before arriving at Milford Sound.
We arrived in Milford Sound in the early afternoon and was lucky to have blue skies and sunshine, albeit cold temperatures, as we boarded our boat for a cruise through Milford Sound, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Famous for its spectacular beauty, we marveled at the scenic splendor of waterfalls cascading from sheer cliff walls, interesting rock formations and the abundant wildlife as we watched fur seals sunning themselves on a large rock and miniature penguins making their way into the icy waters.
Milford Sound is a “not to be missed” experience when visiting New Zealand and I’m so glad we were able to experience it.
Before departing Queensland, I still had one more activity I wanted to check off my bucket list – a Shotover Jet Boat Ride on the Shotover River.
I’ve watched this thrilling ride on television for years and wasn’t going to miss my opportunity to participate.
I dressed warmly and when we arrived at the river I was given a splash coat and a life jacket to put on before boarding the jet boat.
After some safety instructions we were off for an exhilarating ride through the narrow canyons zipping just inches past the rock canyon walls and experiencing 360 degree spins.
What a fun, fun experience!
Auckland, nicknamed the “City of Sails”, located on the North Island of New Zealand was our final stop down under before heading home. Auckland boasts a population of 1.6 million people.
The city is built around two large harbors where boating and sailing are popular past times and where Auckland will host the 2021 America’s Cup.
The highlight of our Auckland visit was the day we spent on Waiheke Island.
The island is the most populated island in the Hauraki Gulf located about 12 miles from downtown Auckland.
A 40-minute ferry ride delivered us to the hilly, 36-square mile island that is home to 9,000 full-time residents.
The rural setting located just a short distance from Auckland has a microclimate well suited to growing wine grapes and has around 30 vineyards and boutique wineries.
Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes are grown for the island’s special Bordeaux blend wines as well as Chardonnay and Syrah wine grapes.
Olives and olive oil are also produced and sold on the island.
Waiheke Island is a paradise of quiet bays and glorious beaches that draws people from around the world to enjoy its beauty and was the perfect ending to our time In New Zealand.
With this trip Down Under we have traveled to five of the seven continents and I would highly recommend Australia and New Zealand to anyone contemplating a trip to these two countries.
Australia and New Zealand have some of the most spectacular scenic beauty I have ever seen, as well as unusual animals not found anywhere else on our planet.
