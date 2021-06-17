My mother’s oldest sister’s given name was Mary Alice, the same as their mother, but everyone called her “Mame.”
So I had an “Auntie Mame” long before the Broadway how.
She had been born in 1895, fifteen years before my mother (who was the last of the five Rollins girls).
My Aunt Made was quite a character.
In an era when “single moms’ were a rarity, Mame had raised her two daughters alone after her daring young airman husband had suffered a fatal heart attack at only age 32.
My aunt had worked on bombers for Boeing during WW II.
After the war, she ran her own upholstery and decorating business for years and was still very active in her mid-sixties.
She did have one quirk, at least in my eyes, in that she was very interested in cars, particularly rare for an older woman.
She had gotten her license before tests were required in Texas and had taught herself to drive after her husband died.
She seemed to always prefer “offbeat’ makes. No ordinary vehicles need apply.
I distinctly remember inspecting her pre-war Terraplane — a brand I had never seen before — in about 1946.
Later on, a 1947 Studebaker that gave way to a ‘51 DeSoto replaced the Terraplane. In 1959, Mame traded the DeSoto for a 1953 Packard. By this time, Packards were no longer being manufactured. And, per her desire for unusual cars, this Packard was as odd as you could get.
This Packard was the top of the line model with the largest straight eight engine the factory made (there were no Packard V8’s in 1953).
But rather than having the poorly performing Ultramatic automatic transmission, this Packard had a manual gearbox mated to an overdrive unit.
This combination meant that her big green sedan could easily cruise at 80 mph or more.
In June of 1959, I was due to report to Army ROTC “summer camp” for basic training at Fort Lee, Virginia near Petersburg. Mame wanted to visit her younger daughter who lived in the Washington, D.C. area. So she offered a ride to my friend Lee and I if we two would share the car expense. We promptly agreed, and I drove my Plymouth over to her home in San Antonio from my parents’ house sixty miles east the night before. After a good night’s rest, we were off to Dallas where we picked up Lee.
Then we were off to Virginia. We drove straight through, stopping only for gas, food and bathroom breaks.
We rotated drivers, each taking a turn behind the wheel. When I drove, I was truly amazed at how the big Packard seemed to get into a “zone’ at the higher speeds.
It was a far cry from my lowly six-cylinder Plymouth. Mame dropped us off and went on to D.C. for her visit. After six weeks of sweltering in the Virginia heat and humidity, combined with plenty of marching, hiking and crawling through the sticky mud of the fort , it was finally time to return to Texas. Mame picked us up in the Packard and we couldn’t leave fast enough, thoroughly glad that the ordeal was behind us.
Coming north, we had taken the fastest and shortest route through Arkansas and Tennessee.
So for a little variety, we all agreed to travel home via the Deep South through the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Lee had never seen these states before and Mame last visited them in the 1920s.
We were making good time as before when we crossed the Georgia-Alabama line, heading for Montgomery, the state capitol.
It was very early in the morning, only getting daylight and I had just relieved Lee in the drivers’ seat.
The speed limit on the open road in Alabama then was 60, but I had the Packard in its comfort zone at 80.
Things were going very well until a big, black and menacing Chevrolet suddenly appeared in my review mirror.
I had just been to slow when the red lights hidden in the Chevy’s grille began to flash.
There was no doubt-the new ’59 was an unmarked Alabama Highway Patrol cruiser. I pulled over at the first opportunity and watched as the trooper got out of his car and walked slowly toward my door.
I could see that he was an older man — maybe even fifty.
His uniform was immaculate and he wore the silver bars of a lieutenant.
Just my luck, I thought, to probably have been stopped by the senior officer in the region.
I had already rolled down the window and had fumbled for my license as Mame had successfully dug through the glovebox and retrieved the registration. We had both ready by the time the trooper reached the door.
Noting the Packard’s Texas license, he asked, “Where are you going in such a hurry, Tex? How fast do you think you had this old Packard doin’?”
I figured that lying to the police was not the best thing to do, so I said in my best Texas drawl. “We’re on our way home to Dallas. We’ve been in Virginia for army training. And I think I was doing about 80.”
“That right, ma’am?”, the lieutenant asked Mame. “Is this your car?”
“Yes, officer. Mr. Bailey is my nephew and this is my car.”
He thought for what seemed to be an eternity, and then mused, “Well, it’s probably to wake up old Judge Stephens (I think that’s the name he mentioned), and I just don’t want the bother. Besides I haven’t had breakfast yet. So why don’t you stop down the road for some for yourself. But, by the way, this Packard is an unusual car with out-of-state plates, so I’m going to put it on the radio. It’s along way to the Mississippi line so you had better not break any Alabama laws in the meantime it will be hell to pay. Any questions?”
“No, sir!”, I answered, “and thank you very much.”
“Have a good trip back to Texas.”
I waited until he returned to his Chevy. He spun a quick “U” and headed back east. We did stop for breakfast and then Mame kept her car under 60 until we were deep into Mississippi.
I didn’t get the Packard up to 80 until we crossed the border into Texas.
We successfully completed our trip without incident.
I’ve often wondered what would have happened if I had had a California, Virginia or Pennsylvania license when I was stopped that Alabama morning.
I’ve had them all. That’s something, of course, I’ll never know.
My Aunt made had a very long and interesting life. She passed on in the bicentennial year of 1976 at age 81. She only bought one new car in her life, and somewhat unbelievably, it was a very common 1968 Ford.
Gone for 45 years now, she’s still missed.
(Another sad note: My good friend Lee, the other player in this story, died suddenly last December at age 82. His first career was as a lead reporter for the AP covering Texas politicians including LBJ. He then rose to be a high-ranking official in the Texas state government. I certainly enjoyed our friendship.)
