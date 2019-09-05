Art League members and guests welcomed Hitomi Nonaka at the Club’s meeting last week. With help from Art League President Rosa Gascoigne, Nonaka—dressed in a beautiful kimono and obi, or belt—demonstrated two ancient arts related to Japanese culture: a tea ceremony and how to wear a kimono.
Kimonos have been worn by Japanese women for at least 1500 years, although currently they are only used for special occasions. Historically significant and steeped in symbolism, the kimono captures the elegance of Japanese culture.
Gascoigne was the model, as Nonaka dressed her in a lovely pale green damask kimono, with all the trimmings. Beginning with white tabis, or slippers, on her feet, Nonaka continued with a light white kimono over Gascoigne’s white tee shirt and jeans. Then she draped the heavy green kimono over it, and fastened it in place with a beautiful ivory obi. The entire dressing operation took almost 30 minutes.
After Gascoigne showed off her stunning outfit, Nonaka used a power point presentation to explain the ancient art of the tea ceremony. The ritual, also known as “the way of tea,” is a Japanese cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of “matcha,” a powdered green tea.
With everything set on a table, Nonaka performed the ancient ritual with grace and elegance. Each guest was able to enjoy a Japanese cookie, or “sweet,” and sip tea in a beautifully designed cup.
The program was delightful and informational, and enjoyed by all.
