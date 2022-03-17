Have you wanted to take an art class but were hesitate because you’ve said “I can’t even draw a straight line?”
If so, the Art League is offering a monthly pen and ink art class beginning in March titled Mindful Doodling by Lori Worby Krebs.
The classes will be held in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Main Clubhouse.
The cost is only $10 per class (paid to the instructor) and Krebs will supply all of the materials for beginners.
Membership in the Art League is not required for these classes which will be held on the following dates:
Sunday, March 27 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Sunday, April 24 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Sunday, May 29 1:00 – 3:00 pm
Contact Krebs at (909) 534-8049 to sign up for these relaxing and meditative artistic experiences.
