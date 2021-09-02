On Sept. 11, the Sun Lakes Art League will be presenting a different type of art show called The Art Walk.
It will be a non-judged show, and for the first time here at Sun Lakes Country Club, the artists will have the option to sell their works of art.
Each artist will have their own table and area, with several pieces on display; and they will be present to discuss their artistry and their methods. Some will be doing live demonstrations as well.
The show will include many types of art, including watercolor, oil, acrylics, pastels, and mixed media paintings.
Also pen and ink drawings, china and porcelain paintings, pottery, photography, wood sculptures, fused glass, jewelry, fabric art (including quilting and needlework), and more.
There will also be a free drawing for door prizes, which are being donated by some of our fine artists.
This is sure to be a very enjoyable experience for all attending.
So bring your family and friends, enjoy the exhibit, meet these incredible Sun Lake artists, and possibly find a beautiful treasure you can purchase for your home, or as a gift.
Plus, you just might win one of the door prizes.
That's Saturday, Sept. 11, in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the admission is free.
Note: There will not be any Art League meetings or classes in September.
The next meeting is Sunday, Oct. 10.
