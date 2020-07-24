Art League news

Beginning on Aug. 3, the Art League will be offering an online series of classes taught by Joe Oakes. Joe, who is a Sun Lakes resident, has taught classes here in the past.
The classes will be held on four Mondays in August, and will be available through a Zoom connection on your computer.
There will be no person to person contact.
The fee for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
If you would like to take the class, please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849. There will be a supply list and directions for getting into Zoom sent to those who sign up for the classes.
Per Art League rules, we must have at least five participants in order for the classes to be held.
Please call as soon as possible.
The Art League will not be having any meetings or (in person) classes until further notice, This is due to the Covid19 pandemic and the closing of the Sun Lake clubhouses.
If any Sun Lakes resident has questions about the Art League, please call Helen Searcy, our Membership Chairman, at (951) 845-8198 or email her at: jhsearcy123@aol.com.
