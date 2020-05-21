Art league news

The annual Art League Art Show is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom.
This has always been a very special event here at Sun Lakes, because there are so many talented artists who live here.
This is a juried art show that includes oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, drawings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, glass works, quilting, etc.
For those who plan to enter their art in the show, there are a few rules:
1. You must be a member of the Art League.
2. There is a maximum of six entries per person, at $5 per entry.
3. Friday, Aug. 21 is the deadline for the entries to be submitted to the Art Show.
Submit them to Chairman Sharon Salcido at 871 Riviera. Her phone number is (951) 845-8932.
The entry forms, which include more details and information, will be available at the July 12 general meeting, and also in the bins in the MCH entry hall.
To become a member of the Art League, please call Membership Chairman Helen Searcy at (951) 845-8198; or you can mail her a check to 5152 Rio Bravo.
The annual dues are $20.
The next scheduled general meeting is Sunday, July 12 at 2 p.m. in the South Clubhouse.
There is not a meeting scheduled for the month of June.
There are art classes still on the schedule for June 8, 15, and 22 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the MCH from 9 a.m. until noon.
Suni Godbold will be teaching the art of acrylic "spoon painting."
The cost for the series is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Please call Carol Spoelstra at (951) 663-5849 to enroll in the series of classes.
Be sure to watch for updated announcements from the administration, because these plans are subject to change.
Meanwhile, continue having fun creating beautiful pieces of art for the Art Show.
